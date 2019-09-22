SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW) will webcast its previously announced analyst and investor day on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The audio cast of the live presentations will be available at http://investors.limelight.com and a replay will be available on the Company's website.

The webcast begins at 9:00 a.m. PDT until noon. Topics will include:



  • Limelight strategy to address the market opportunity


  • View into our long-term goals and related investments


  • Near-term objectives

If you would like an opportunity to interact with management in person and participate in a tour of our new global headquarters, please call or email Veronica Bracker to confirm a spot.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW) a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Veronica Bracker, (602) 850-5778

veronica@llnw.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles