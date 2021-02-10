Webinar Series from Illustrative Mathematics Explores Curriculum and Practices That Help K–5 Students Learn Math for Life

The first webinar, “Learn All About IM K–5 Math,” on Feb. 12 from 3 to 4 p.m. (Eastern) will provide an in-depth look at the curriculum. It will take participants on a tour of the teacher materials, demonstrate the lesson structure from warm-up to cool down, and explain how centers support math fluency. In addition, participants will explore how to build a mathematical community through equitable practice and structure.

On Feb. 19 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. (Eastern), the webinar, “Comparing IM K–5 Math and IM 6–12 Math,” will examine how the coherent, standards-aligned, problem-based curriculum units meet the unique needs of the elementary classroom. Participants will explore the importance of hands-on activities, ongoing formative assessment, and teacher reflection.