Webinar Series from Illustrative Mathematics Explores Curriculum and Practices That Help K–5 Students Learn Math for Life

Interactive webinars examine best practices for math teaching, building community, and implementing culturally responsive pedagogy in elementary school classrooms
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#curriculum--How can K–5 educators support students in learning mathematics skills, understandings, and practices that will stay with them for life? This month, Illustrative Mathematics (IM) launches an interactive webinar series that will give K–5 teachers and leaders a preview of the new IM K–5 Math curriculum and its uplifting, engaging, and inclusive approach, which supports problem-based instruction, mathematical community, and culturally responsive pedagogy (CRP).
The first webinar, “Learn All About IM K–5 Math,” on Feb. 12 from 3 to 4 p.m. (Eastern) will provide an in-depth look at the curriculum. It will take participants on a tour of the teacher materials, demonstrate the lesson structure from warm-up to cool down, and explain how centers support math fluency. In addition, participants will explore how to build a mathematical community through equitable practice and structure.
On Feb. 19 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. (Eastern), the webinar, “Comparing IM K–5 Math and IM 6–12 Math,” will examine how the coherent, standards-aligned, problem-based curriculum units meet the unique needs of the elementary classroom. Participants will explore the importance of hands-on activities, ongoing formative assessment, and teacher reflection.
The third webinar, “IM K–5 Math as a Support for Culturally Responsive Pedagogy,” will highlight specific design features that support teachers implementing CRP in their classrooms. Participants will have the opportunity to review the curriculum with a CRP lens and reflect on how it can benefit teachers and students. It will be held March 5 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. (Eastern).
The webinars will be led by IM Certified Facilitators, who work hand-in-hand with the IM curriculum’s authors to create high-quality professional learning experiences for mathematics educators.
To register for the free webinars, educators can visit: https://illustrativemathematics.org/k-5-math-webinars/.
About Illustrative Mathematics
Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where all learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We provide access to high-quality instructional materials, professional learning, and a community to support all students’ mathematical growth. Learn more at IllustrativeMathematics.org.
Contacts
Leslie Eicher, 314-221-9113