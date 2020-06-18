WebPT Bolsters Executive Team with Two Industry Veterans to Scale Operations

Former CFO and general manager of Leadpages and former SVP of operations at R1 RCM join WebPT’s leadership team
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WebPT, the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, today announced the appointment of two prominent executives who will help drive the company’s continued year-over-year growth. Jason Heath joins as chief financial officer (CFO) and Ginger Miller as senior vice president (SVP) of revenue cycle management (RCM) operations.
Heath, who formerly served as the CFO and general manager at Leadpages, will be responsible for all financial and corporate planning matters in addition to legal, risk management, healthcare and corporate compliance. Miller, who previously served as SVP of operations at R1 RCM (formerly Intermedix), will lead all aspects of WebPT’s revenue cycle management business.
“Despite COVID, WebPT has not stopped investing in our mission to empower rehab therapists to achieve greatness in practice,” said Nancy Ham, CEO of WebPT. “In service of that mission, we’ve added these two amazing leaders and opened 40 new positions to expand our RCM operations and enhance our service delivery to our members. Rehab therapists are essential healthcare providers, and this industry will emerge stronger on the other side of COVID-19—and WebPT will continue to be here to support the rehab community.”
Heath has helped lead the growth and success of several multi-million and multi-billion-dollar organizations. At Leadpages, he orchestrated the company’s acquisition by a leading digital marketing company. He also served as the CFO of Drip, a marketing automation platform for e-commerce companies, and he held various executive-level roles at GoDaddy before transitioning to CFO at Media Temple, following its acquisition by GoDaddy.
“Every company I’ve worked for has been a disrupter in its respective industry, and when I saw the opportunity to join WebPT, a major disrupter in the rehab therapy space, it was a no-brainer to make the leap,” Heath said. “To boot, its company culture is second to none. I’m looking forward to contributing to the organization’s people-first, purpose-driven mission.”
Miller has an equally impressive resume. In her role as SVP of operations at R1 RCM (formerly Intermedix), she oversaw the company’s RCM department, which was responsible for coding, auditing and billing services for more than 15 million patient encounters annually. Before Intermedix, Miller held various executive positions at Verisk Health, including SVP of clinical operations, where she played an active role in product innovation and development in addition to overseeing the processing of millions of healthcare claims daily. Miller began her career in health care as a registered nurse at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
“Providing optimal patient care has been my top goal since I started my career as a labor and delivery nurse,” Miller said. “Since then, I’ve been careful to align only with companies that have that same objective. WebPT lives and breathes that mission every day. I look forward to supporting this mission and guiding WebPT’s RCM team through its next echelon of growth.”
Since entering the market as a documentation system for physical, occupational and speech therapists, WebPT has evolved into a complete software solution for outpatient rehab therapy businesses. Heath and Miller will leverage their 45 years of combined experience to build upon WebPT’s history of success and innovation, and further support its growing member base.
About WebPT, Inc.
With a 40-percent market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. WebPT’s product suite provides a robust end-to-end solution covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, from billing and managing a practice to delivering quality, evidence-based care. With a 99-percent retention rate and an uptime rate in excess of 99.9 percent across its entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty or size. WebPT’s growth has earned it a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies seven years in a row as well as inclusion on the 2018 Healthcare Informatics list of the top 100 U.S. healthcare IT vendors. Learn more at webpt.com.
