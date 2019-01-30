PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BIK19?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#BIK19lt;/agt;--In the 2019
Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report, KLAS Research named
WebPT the top-rated electronic medical record in the Ambulatory
Therapy/Rehab category. As one of the few EMR solutions to score
above 90, WebPT’s overall score of 90.7 demonstrates the company’s
ability to deliver an exceptional product offering for practices of all
sizes.
This is the first year KLAS Research included ambulatory therapy as a
category in the report. To develop the ranking, KLAS evaluated several
software vendors on strengths and weaknesses in the areas of culture,
operations, product, relationship, loyalty and value. Scores are based
on interviews and evaluations with healthcare professionals about the
products and services their organizations use.
“Earning the distinguished Category Leader designation is a testament to
our customer-focused mission and our commitment to innovation within
rehab therapy and healthcare IT,” said WebPT CEO Nancy Ham.
“Furthermore, the inclusion of the ambulatory therapy category in the
2019 Best in KLAS report demonstrates the growing importance and value
of rehab therapy as part of the greater healthcare continuum.”
According to the KLAS Ambulatory Therapy/Rehab 2018 report, “WebPT
stands out once again, delivering an intuitive solution that flows the
way clinicians expect it to.” The 2018 report, which offers
category-related insights as a precursor to the Best In KLAS: Software
and Services Report, specifically notes WebPT’s high scores in “overall
satisfaction” and “delivery of new technology,” which demonstrate the
company’s commitment to not only serving current members, but also
contributing to the future growth of the rehab therapy industry at large.
“Category Leaders are committed to providing the very best technology,
service, and guidance to providers and payers,” said KLAS President Adam
Gale. “The Category Leader award carries with it the voice of thousands
of providers and payers, highlighting outstanding vendors who have
raised the bar.”
WebPT was built to match the unique workflows of rehab therapists by
providing innovative technology and world-class customer service. The
company is committed to helping rehab therapists achieve greatness in
practice, going above and beyond to achieve customer success through
dedicated Success Managers, and free, unlimited phone, chat and email
support. This was echoed by the KLAS 2018 Report which stated, “WebPT
has built strong relationships with customers and is supportive in
helping them be successful.”
About WebPT, Inc.
With a 40-percent market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy
platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. WebPT’s
product suite provides a robust end-to-end solution covering the entire
rehab therapy business cycle, from billing and managing a practice to
delivering quality, evidence-based care. With a 99% retention rate and
an uptime rate in excess of 99.9% across its entire platform, WebPT is
the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in the industry, regardless
of practice setting, specialty or size. WebPT’s growth has earned it a
spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies six
years in a row as well as inclusion on the 2018 Healthcare Informatics
list of the top 100 U.S. healthcare IT vendors. Learn more at webpt.com.
About KLAS
KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's
healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and
counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS
collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver
reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate,
honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of
healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor
performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.
Contacts
Beth Cochran | Sarah Gray
602.758.0750
| 928.533.2400