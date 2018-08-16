Healthcare SaaS company retains spot on elite Honor Roll and ranks No.

3,803 on the 2018 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the sixth consecutive year, WebPT, the leading rehab therapy

software platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business

growth, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s

fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year revenue growth rate

of 96 percent, the Phoenix-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company

ranked No. 3,803 on the 37th annual list of elite independent

businesses.

WebPT also secured its second consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000

Honor Roll — an elite group of companies that have made the Inc. 5000 at

least five times. Only 6 percent of companies have made the Inc. 5000

list six times.

“This past year has been one of strategic growth and innovation, with

everyone on the WebPT team contributing to our mission of helping rehab

therapists achieve greatness in practice,” said WebPT CEO Nancy Ham. “It

is certainly an honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the

sixth straight year. We wouldn’t be here without the amazing community

of more than 83,000 members across the U.S. who we are privileged to

serve. We’re excited to continue to partner with rehab therapists to

advance this important industry and empower them to reach more patients

and deliver positive patient outcomes.”

WebPT’s remarkable growth in the past year alone is attributable to

several key achievements and milestones, including:



  • the acquisition
    of BMS Practice Solutions    , the largest and most-tenured billing
    and collections company serving the rehab therapy market;


  • the acquisition
    of Strive Labs    , a rehab therapy-specific patient engagement
    platform;


  • BSI ISO 27001:2013 certification, the platinum standard of excellence
    in ensuring all information is protected and secured in a consistent
    manner (WebPT is the first in its industry to achieve this);


  • enhancements to its patient outcomes tracking tool;


  • the introduction of a new analytics product that enables rehab therapy
    providers to better manage the business side of their practices; and


  • the launch of a best-in-class home exercise program and patient-facing
    mobile app.

“This is a special year for WebPT, as it also marks our 10-year

anniversary,” said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, president and

co-founder of WebPT. “When WebPT launched 2008, we were the first

cloud-based electronic medical record (EMR) built specifically for rehab

therapists. The industry has come a long way since then, and I’m proud

WebPT is helping shine a spotlight on the rehab therapy profession and

disrupt how therapists think about documentation, compliance and

practice management. Not only has this kept us zeroed in on constant

innovation at WebPT, but it’s also helped propel rehab therapy

businesses of all sizes forward with digital tools to help them reach

clinical and financial success.”

WebPT now serves more than 83,000 therapy professionals at 12,000

clinics and leads the market with a 30-percent market share.

About WebPT, Inc.

With a 30-percent market share, WebPT is the leading rehab therapy

platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth. From

scheduling, documentation and billing to outcomes tracking, business

reporting and software integration, WebPT is the ideal solution for

outpatient therapy organizations of all sizes. With a 99-percent

retention rate and an uptime rate in excess of 99.9 percent across its

entire platform, WebPT is the most-trusted and most-reliable solution in

the industry. Launched in 2008, the company is based in downtown

Phoenix’s historic Warehouse District. It has ranked on the Inc. 5000

list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies six years in a row. Learn

more at webpt.com.

