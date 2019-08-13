Healthcare SaaS company retains spot on elite Honor Roll and ranks No. 2506 on the 2019 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Inc5000--For the seventh consecutive year, WebPT, the leading rehab therapy software platform for enhancing patient care and fueling business growth, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year revenue growth rate of 157 percent, the Phoenix-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company ranked No. 2506 on the 38th annual list of elite independent businesses.
Only 1.5 percent of Inc. 5000 companies have made the list seven times. This remarkable feat also secures WebPT’s third consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll — the exclusive group of companies that have made the Inc. 5000 at least five times.
“At the end of the day, WebPT’s explosive, consistent growth is the product of two key factors: our constant push for innovation and our laser focus on the company’s overall mission and core values,” said WebPT CEO Nancy Ham. “It’s an honor to be recognized as an Inc. 5000 company for the seventh year running. This achievement is a testament to our entire team’s commitment to delivering a purpose-driven product and cultivating stellar relationships within the rehab therapy community. We are excited to continue working with our members to help them not only grow their individual organizations, but also increase consumer awareness around rehab therapy. As it stands, 90% of the people who could benefit from seeing a rehab therapist never do, and our goal is to flip that statistic on its head.”
WebPT’s milestones over the past year include:
● Being named the Category Leader for Ambulatory Therapy/Rehab in the 2019 Best In KLAS: Software and Services Report, a staple resource for the healthcare IT industry that identifies top-performing vendors each year.
● Receiving the BBB International Torch Award for Ethics, making WebPT one of just four companies across North America to be recognized for best practices in leadership character and organizational ethics.
● Launching WebPT Local, a tool that helps rehab therapy practices get the most out of their online presence to increase customer acquisition and revenue.
● Publishing the third-annual State of Rehab Therapy report, the culmination of WebPT’s industry-wide survey of more than 6,000 physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech-language pathology professionals to identify common trends and challenges.
● Securing 40% market share and expanding WebPT’s user community to include more than 85,000 physical therapists across 15,000 clinics nationwide.
“At WebPT, we strive to anticipate future needs and develop the digital innovations our stakeholders will require as the healthcare landscape evolves and becomes increasingly complex,” said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, co-founder and president of WebPT. “As those needs have grown, so has our product suite. In the process, we've disrupted the way therapists think about their business –– from documentation and billing to patient marketing and retention. Our mission from day one has been to help physical therapists achieve greatness in practice. We do this by focusing our efforts on developing innovative approaches to bring rehab therapy into the age of modern healthcare IT, ultimately strengthening our profession and increasing its visibility across the entire medical community.”
