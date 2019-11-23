If you are one of those people who checks the Pima County Health Department website before you go out to eat, you may have noticed that’s been a bit difficult lately.
The website that offers the results of restaurant inspections, healthinspect.pima.gov, was revamped Oct. 9, 2019. However, a glitch in the system has kept inspection results beyond Oct. 21 from appearing online.
Inspection results prior to Oct. 9 are on the old system. A link on the first page at the updated web address will take readers there.
The health department is working with the company that provided the new software, but a month later, the problem has not been fixed.
Aaron Pacheco, community relations program manager for the Pima County Health Department, said that the new system — when it works — is designed to be more transparent for the public, food operators and inspectors.
“As always, information about closures and other risks to the public are prominently posted at any business that requires improvement, and the public can request records for specific establishments directly from the health department at any time,” Pacheco said. “The county is working very closely with the vendor that supports it to get the issue fixed as soon as possible.”
Pacheco expects the rest of the October reports to be posted on the site by Monday, Nov. 25. November reports are expected to posted at a later date.