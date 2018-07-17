SWEDESBORO, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Arizona--Two of the nation’s most-trusted animal-health compounding pharmacies, Wedgewood
Pharmacy (Swedesboro, New Jersey) and Diamondback
Drugs (Scottsdale, Arizona), have come together to increase the
breadth of medications available, to improve the speed of delivery to
veterinary practices and patients, and to evolve the service and quality
available to the market today.
As the top compounding pharmacy in the U.S., the new, combined company
will operate as Wedgewood Pharmacy, with two geographic centers of
excellence that offer extended customer-service hours and consistently
faster delivery nationwide. More than 500 employees will serve over
40,000 prescribers and hundreds of thousands of animal-owners, with the
most-comprehensive portfolio of formulations and industry leading
technology, to better help them care for the unique needs of their
animals. The integration of the two companies will build on their shared
histories of advocating for pet owners and caregivers to ensure access
to customized medications for pets, horses, and other animals when
commercially available drugs cannot meet their needs.
The combined organization will be led by Marcy A. Bliss, Wedgewood
Pharmacy’s President and CEO. Bliss said, “Combining our two pharmacies
will provide more capabilities and enhanced service for all of our
customers. Our deep, combined expertise in compounding medications,
together with best-practice prescribing tools, will enhance our
customers’ experience of doing business with us. We look forward to
sharing new preparations, services and tools as they are rolled out.
During the process, our integrated pharmacist, customer care, and sales
teams will allow us to stay connected with the unique needs of each
veterinarian and patient we serve.”
Fabian McCarthy, President and CEO of Diamondback Drugs, added, “Our two
organizations have a great deal in common, both historically and in
serving the unique needs of veterinary medicine today. We both have
service- and quality-focused cultures that deliver the best in customer
care. That will only get better as we join together to move forward.”
Compounding pharmacies make customized medications for pets, horses, and
other animal species when commercially available drugs cannot meet their
needs. Compounded medications are created and prepared by specially
trained veterinary pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in
state-of-the-art, accredited facilities. These medications are
prescribed and dispensed under orders written by veterinarians. The use
of compounded medications in veterinary practices is vital and
widespread. Virtually every veterinarian depends on rapid access to
these specialized medications.
About Wedgewood Pharmacy
In its 37 years, Wedgewood Pharmacy has grown from a local community
pharmacy to become the largest animal-health compounding pharmacy in the
United States. George (late) and Lucy Malmberg, both pharmacists,
purchased Wedgewood Pharmacy in 1981; the pharmacy was founded in 1980.
In June 2016, Chicago-based New Harbor Capital made a majority equity
investment in Wedgewood Pharmacy. In July 2018, Wedgewood Pharmacy
acquired Diamondback Drugs, which was founded in 2002 in Scottsdale, AZ.
Wedgewood Pharmacy and Diamondback Drugs are accredited by the Pharmacy
Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB®) for compliance with
PCAB pharmacy-compounding accreditation standards. PCAB was formed by
eight of the nation’s leading pharmacy associations and is a service of
Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). As a third-party
accreditation organization, PCAB has developed the highest national
standards against which providers are measured to illustrate their
ability to effectively and efficiently deliver quality
compounded-medications to veterinarians and consumers.
Contacts
Wedgewood Pharmacy
Marcy A. Bliss, 856-832-1303
President and
CEO