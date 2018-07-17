SWEDESBORO, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Arizona--Two of the nation’s most-trusted animal-health compounding pharmacies, Wedgewood

Pharmacy (Swedesboro, New Jersey) and Diamondback

Drugs (Scottsdale, Arizona), have come together to increase the

breadth of medications available, to improve the speed of delivery to

veterinary practices and patients, and to evolve the service and quality

available to the market today.

As the top compounding pharmacy in the U.S., the new, combined company

will operate as Wedgewood Pharmacy, with two geographic centers of

excellence that offer extended customer-service hours and consistently

faster delivery nationwide. More than 500 employees will serve over

40,000 prescribers and hundreds of thousands of animal-owners, with the

most-comprehensive portfolio of formulations and industry leading

technology, to better help them care for the unique needs of their

animals. The integration of the two companies will build on their shared

histories of advocating for pet owners and caregivers to ensure access

to customized medications for pets, horses, and other animals when

commercially available drugs cannot meet their needs.

The combined organization will be led by Marcy A. Bliss, Wedgewood

Pharmacy’s President and CEO. Bliss said, “Combining our two pharmacies

will provide more capabilities and enhanced service for all of our

customers. Our deep, combined expertise in compounding medications,

together with best-practice prescribing tools, will enhance our

customers’ experience of doing business with us. We look forward to

sharing new preparations, services and tools as they are rolled out.

During the process, our integrated pharmacist, customer care, and sales

teams will allow us to stay connected with the unique needs of each

veterinarian and patient we serve.”

Fabian McCarthy, President and CEO of Diamondback Drugs, added, “Our two

organizations have a great deal in common, both historically and in

serving the unique needs of veterinary medicine today. We both have

service- and quality-focused cultures that deliver the best in customer

care. That will only get better as we join together to move forward.”

Compounding pharmacies make customized medications for pets, horses, and

other animal species when commercially available drugs cannot meet their

needs. Compounded medications are created and prepared by specially

trained veterinary pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in

state-of-the-art, accredited facilities. These medications are

prescribed and dispensed under orders written by veterinarians. The use

of compounded medications in veterinary practices is vital and

widespread. Virtually every veterinarian depends on rapid access to

these specialized medications.

About Wedgewood Pharmacy

In its 37 years, Wedgewood Pharmacy has grown from a local community

pharmacy to become the largest animal-health compounding pharmacy in the

United States. George (late) and Lucy Malmberg, both pharmacists,

purchased Wedgewood Pharmacy in 1981; the pharmacy was founded in 1980.

In June 2016, Chicago-based New Harbor Capital made a majority equity

investment in Wedgewood Pharmacy. In July 2018, Wedgewood Pharmacy

acquired Diamondback Drugs, which was founded in 2002 in Scottsdale, AZ.

Wedgewood Pharmacy and Diamondback Drugs are accredited by the Pharmacy

Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB®) for compliance with

PCAB pharmacy-compounding accreditation standards. PCAB was formed by

eight of the nation’s leading pharmacy associations and is a service of

Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). As a third-party

accreditation organization, PCAB has developed the highest national

standards against which providers are measured to illustrate their

ability to effectively and efficiently deliver quality

compounded-medications to veterinarians and consumers.

Contacts

Wedgewood Pharmacy

Marcy A. Bliss, 856-832-1303

President and

CEO

MBliss@WedgewoodPharmacy.com

