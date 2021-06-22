Wedgewood Pharmacy Executive Receives 2021 Bowl of Hygeia Award for Arizona

Marcy A. Bliss, CEO of Wedgewood Pharmacy, noted, “Mike has given service to the pharmacy profession above and beyond the call of duty during his long and distinguished career. As he is honored to be recognized in this way, we are honored that he is a key part of our team and our commitment to preserving access to compounded medications while caring for animals and the people who love them.”

For more than 25 years Blaire has been an active advocate for the pharmacy profession. He has been chairman of the Arizona Pharmacy Association Political Action Committee, and chairman of COMP-PAC, the political action committee for the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists (IACP), now called the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding (APC); he also serves on the board of APC as president. He is a member of the Political Action Committees for APhA and the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA). In 2015 he was appointed to the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy and was board president in 2018. As a member of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP), he was appointed to the Committee on Constitution and Bylaws and currently serves as chairman of District 8. He is the 2017 recipient of the APhA Good Government Pharmacist of the Year Award and a 2019 recipient of the Arizona Pharmacy Association Hall of Fame Award. He also serves on the board of trustees of Phoenix Zoo.