Homes in Yuma, Flagstaff adding 160 beds to extend care for veterans
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Weitz Company and Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services will celebrate the groundbreaking of a second veteran home on Saturday in Yuma, Arizona. The two organizations broke ground June 1 on a separate veteran home in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Both projects are part of a vision the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services implemented to increase independent and assisted living options to support and care for military veterans throughout Arizona. Flagstaff and Yuma will collectively add 160 beds to the ADVS network that already includes 200-bed and 120-bed facilities in Phoenix and Tucson, respectively.
“Wherever veterans live, they deserve our services,” said Retired Air Force Col. Wanda Wright, ADVS Director. “Thirty-nine percent of veterans in the Flagstaff area and 24% of veterans in the Yuma area are over age 65. These numbers don’t even include the many other veterans who live in rural areas. Now we can serve them as close to their homes, families and friends as possible. This helps families save on travel costs and helps veterans thrive.”
The homes in Yuma and Flagstaff will be nearly identical in design and services. Both will be single-story buildings that measure 74,000 square feet and have 80 beds (60 skilled nursing and 20 memory care). All units will be private and furnished. Resident amenities will include housekeeping, laundry services, a meditation room, gift shop and barber/beauty shop.
Working with architect SmithGroup on each project, The Weitz Company will install high-efficiency mechanical systems to complement the sustainable designs of the Flagstaff and Yuma homes. LEED Silver certification is being pursued for both.
“We are honored to be the construction partner with the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services for the homes in Flagstaff and Yuma,” said The Weitz Company General Manager Kimberly Davids. “Weitz recognizes how important these projects are to expanding the care military veterans living in Arizona need and deserve to remain active and comfortable in close proximity to their families.”
The veteran homes in Flagstaff and Yuma are scheduled to be complete by June 2021.
