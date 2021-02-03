Weld North Education Acquires BookheadEd Learning, Developer of Award-Winning StudySync Digital-First Core Curriculum

Acquisition Is Significant Step Forward to Deliver on Leadership Vision to Offer Digital-First Core Curriculum
BookheadEd’s products, StudySync and SyncBlasts, offer students and teachers an anywhere, anytime, any device experience
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weld North Education (“WNE”), the largest provider of K–12 digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., today announced the acquisition of BookheadEd Learning (“BookheadEd”), a developer of engaging and effective digital-first curriculum for districts and schools worldwide. BookheadEd develops dynamic, multimedia academic content that leverages advanced technology solutions for education, including the award-winning StudySync, a comprehensive English Language Arts (ELA) program for grades 6-12, and SyncBlasts, a cross-curricular, inquiry-based reading and writing solution to promote critical thinking and research skills.
The acquisition and integration of BookheadEd and StudySync is a significant and important milestone for Weld North Education as it advances the Company’s vision and mission to deliver on the promise of digital-first core curriculum, which today is a $3 billion market in the U.S. alone. BookheadEd, and its brands StudySync and SyncBlasts, are used by over three million students.
“Our mission from the beginning has been to create a set of digital learning tools and solutions that unlock the power of data to enhance and focus the learning experiences for students, teachers and parents. With a focus on developing core curriculum for the K-12 classroom, the acquisition of BookheadEd is a big step forward towards this goal,” said Jonathan Grayer, Founder and CEO of Weld North Education. “BookheadEd has long been a champion of creatively improving and enriching the learning experience and depth of student engagement through technology, video and multimedia, and StudySync sets the standard for a truly digital-first, core ELA curriculum. The talented BookheadEd team shares our commitment to transforming classrooms with innovative and interactive products that engage students and empower educators to focus on the specific needs of each child.”
BookheadEd products are accessible from any device and are designed to enhance student engagement by leveraging multimedia and addressing real-world topics relevant to students. Teachers benefit from flexible and accessible digital and print resources to support their planning and teaching. From a single, easy-to-navigate platform, educators have the ability to easily assess and track student performance, provide feedback, and implement differentiated lesson plans.
StudySync, BookheadEd’s flagship product, offers powerful digital instruction that brings together centuries of fiction and nonfiction texts with video and other multimedia elements—including daily blasts styled after familiar social media channels, peer-to-peer collaboration modules, and dramatic readings—to provide students with media-rich learning experiences that advance their reading, writing and critical thinking skills. StudySync has been adopted in California and Texas, and is currently under consideration in the Florida ELA adoption process.
“Accessible and engaging digital resources are more important now than ever and being a part of WNE is an excellent opportunity to expand the power of digital learning for teachers and students everywhere,” said StudySync founder Robert Romano. “Our core values and goals of creating forward-thinking digital content, putting the student experience first, seeing engagement as essential to learning, and providing an accessible experience make this combination a perfect strategic fit, and I am excited about our future as a part of WNE.”
Over the last decade, WNE has invested broadly in bringing innovative and accessible digital curriculum capabilities to a broader base of students across the entire K–12 landscape. BookheadEd Learning is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions including social and emotional learning program Purpose Prep and LearnZillion, a leading provider of K–12 high-quality digital-first core curriculum, best known for making high-quality curriculum more widely accessible to educators.
About Weld North Education
Weld North Education (WNE), the largest digital education company in the U.S., was founded in 2010 with the goal of creating a focused suite of digital curriculum capabilities and resources that enable teachers, administrators, parents and students to benefit from innovative learning technologies. Over the last decade, WNE has expanded its mission by investing broadly in the development of researched-based digital curriculum capabilities to engage and support PreK-12 students and educators. WNE’s flagship brands include Edgenuity, provider of online courseware and intervention solutions; Imagine Learning, provider of digital supplemental curriculum in literacy, language and mathematics; and LearnZillion, provider of high-quality digital-first core curriculum. WNE has made additional investments in innovative education brands: SEL course provider Purpose Prep and digital curriculum company Glynlyon, Inc. Read more about Weld North Education at www.weldnorthed.com.
About BookheadEd Learning
BookheadEd Learning, based in Sonoma, California, provides a pathway to the great ideas that have come down to us throughout the ages, leveraging technology, video, multimedia, and a rich library of classic and modern texts to bring those ideas to life. StudySync, the company's award-winning flagship product, uses web-delivered educational tools – including mobile platforms and social networking —to provide relevance to students while helping teachers meet the demands of the Common Core Standards. StudySync inspires higher levels of reading, writing, critical thinking, academic discourse and peer-to-peer collaboration through a blend of time-honored best teaching practices and the latest educational technology. For more information about BookheadEd Learning and its StudySync educational platform, visit www.studysync.com.
Contacts
Media:
Amanda Coyle
Sloane & Company
212-446-1867