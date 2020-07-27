Weld North Education Acquires Purpose Prep, Leading Social Emotional Learning Curriculum Company

Transaction Reflects the Critical Need in Today’s Unsettling Environment for Evidence-Based, Impact-Oriented Social and Emotional Learning for K-12 Students and Teachers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weld North Education (WNE) the leading K-12 digital curriculum company focused on unlocking the power of technology for learning, today announced it has acquired Purpose Prep, a leading technology-based online course provider focused on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL).
The Purpose Prep curriculum focuses on personal, character, and leadership development as well as the development of healthy social and emotional skills, mental health and wellness, and readiness for life beyond school. The organization aims to transform students and teachers worldwide through an evidence-based and relevant SEL curriculum, offering 1,000+ hours of SEL content, 600+ engaging instructional videos, and 60+ topical intervention modules.
“In today’s environment, where students have been dislocated from their schools and teachers in the midst of a global pandemic and urgent societal questions of diversity and inclusion, social and emotional learning has never been more essential,” said Jonathan Grayer, Chairman of Weld North Education. “Over the past few months, our unwavering focus has been to work hand-in-hand with thousands of school districts to put students first, ensuring a smooth transition to online and digital learning, supporting teachers with necessary training, and seamlessly delivering the highest standards in learning across the K-12 landscape. Building on the strength of Purpose Prep’s curriculum and dedication to improve teaching practices, school culture and climate, and to reduce feelings of stress among students and teachers, SEL will become an important part of the core offerings for all WNE brands.”
Purpose Prep marks another significant acquisition by Weld North Education, the largest pure-play digital education company and will become part of Edgenuity. This transaction follows three other recent acquisitions – digital core curriculum provider LearnZillion in December 2019, assessment software provider ATI, Inc. in March 2019 and online curriculum provider Glynlyon in February 2019. Purpose Prep’s Founder and CEO Daniel Budzinski and Chief Operating Officer Reid Gough, will remain with the business.
“We are delighted to welcome Purpose Prep as part of the Edgenuity family,” said Edgenuity CEO Sari Factor. “Studies have shown how vital social and emotional learning is to the development of children and young adults and is essential to academic achievement and future career success. With the added stressors and interrupted routines across many aspects of student life today, enhancing Edgenuity’s solutions with SEL curriculum is especially important as we strive to educate the whole learner and create well-rounded, citizens in the classroom and in the world.”
Purpose Prep and Edgenuity have partnered since 2018 to provide K-12 students with SEL courses and curriculum that address topical interventions for students at risk or in need of behavioral supports and intervention. On July 21 Edgenuity announced an agreement with the state of Louisiana that will provide every student statewide in grades six through twelve access to Purpose Prep SEL courses.
“We have had a strong partnership with Edgenuity for almost two years and now can fully leverage the resources and reach of Weld North Education to support more schools, empower more teachers, and help solve some of the greatest problems students face, especially during these challenging times,” said Daniel Budzinski. “We are thrilled to be part of Weld North Education and Edgenuity and believe now we will make an even greater impact together in helping students find their purpose.”
Each of Purpose Prep’s SEL courses aligns to the five core competencies identified by the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) – self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making – as well as the best practices outlined by the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) frameworks. The material is approved and delivered by mental health professionals, content experts, and global leaders with a diverse range of experience.
Educators interested in learning more about integrating Purpose Prep courses into their curriculum can learn more here.
About Weld North Education
Weld North Education, in partnership with Silver Lake, is a leading digital education technology company focused on developing digital curriculum and tools for PreK–12 students. The Company is built around two underlying businesses, Edgenuity and Imagine Learning. Edgenuity is a leading digital courseware provider focused on providing online curricula and intervention solutions. Imagine Learning is a leading digital supplemental solutions provider focused on addressing language, literacy and math. Read more about Weld North Education at www.weldnorthed.com.
About Edgenuity
Edgenuity, a leading provider of online curriculum and instructional services for the K-12 market, is in use by more than 20,000 schools nationwide, including 20 of the 25 largest school districts, to meet academic goals and improve student outcomes. Edgenuity’s full suite of solutions are aimed at helping students, educators and districts achieve success in their online and blended learning programs. For students, Edgenuity offers learning solutions including initial credit courses, honors and Advanced Placement courses, credit recovery, intervention and test readiness. Edgenuity additionally supports educators through high-quality digital-first core curriculum provided by LearnZillion, as well as professional development solutions to help educators plan and deliver powerful, lasting learning experiences.
About Purpose Prep
Purpose Prep resources and empowers school districts to lead, teach and learn on purpose. We’re transforming the student learning experience through innovative, interactive and engaging curriculum and instruction for students in niche content categories. The content advances the students purpose and success during and after school. Purpose Prep solutions are highly convertible to meet the needs of K-12 districts, schools and educational leaders. Niche content examples: social and emotional, personal, character, leadership and workforce development and college and career readiness. For more information, visit PurposePrep.com.
