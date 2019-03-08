Giving addresses community issues around affordable housing, small

businesses, education and tribal communities

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wells Fargo today announced the company donated more than $5.4 million

to 415 local nonprofits, schools and community organizations in 2018 to

help the communities and people of Arizona.

Wells Fargo’s philanthropic contributions build on a long history of

collaboration with local nonprofits and community leaders to make a

positive impact by addressing urgent community issues such as affordable

housing, small business growth, access to education and supporting

tribal communities.

When combined with the $2.8 million donated by the company’s 16,109

Arizona team members, nonprofits in the state received a total of $8.2

million from Wells Fargo and its team members in 2018. That amounts to

an average daily donation of $22,707.

“Across our community, many residents are working hard to make ends

meet,” said Don Pearson, Wells Fargo’s lead region president based in

Phoenix. “Here in Arizona, we want to help people find a stable place to

live, help small business owners expand, and help young people gain a

quality education that prepares them for the workforce. We are

determined to help people and communities, especially in underserved

areas, succeed financially. We will continue to provide philanthropy,

volunteers, expertise and other resources to revitalize and strengthen

local neighborhoods.”

Beyond philanthropy, Wells Fargo team members in Arizona volunteered

more than 115,000 hours in 2018 to support nonprofits and causes

important to them. Local projects and efforts include more than 5,600

volunteer hours supporting St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance and 2,100

volunteer hours supporting Junior Achievement projects and causes across

the state.

“Part of what makes Wells Fargo unique is the generosity of our team

members who help multiply our community impact,” said Pearson.

“Sometimes giving time is even more valuable than money, because it puts

our desire to build a strong community into action and gives us a

tangible way to personally make a difference.”

United Way Worldwide recently recognized Wells Fargo for having the No.

1 workplace giving campaign in the U.S. for the tenth consecutive

year.

Making an impact in Arizona

Wells Fargo concentrated its local philanthropic contributions on

addressing urgent community issues such as:



  • Affordable housing. To help increase affordable, stable housing
    and homeownership in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, Wells
    Fargo collaborated with local grantees to provide homebuyer education,
    down payment assistance and other affordable housing solutions.
    Notable grants included $50,000 to Phoenix-based Trellis
    for homeownership counseling, financial access and neighborhood
    development; $15,000 to the Prescott
    Area Habitat For Humanity    ; $10,000 to United
    States Veterans Initiative     for affordable housing/foreclosure
    prevention and counseling; and $10,000 to the White Mountain Apache
    Housing Authority for their veteran home rehabilitation program.


  • Small business growth. Small businesses are critical to job
    creation and a vibrant community. Many diverse-owned small businesses,
    especially those in rural and low- to moderate-income communities,
    face unique challenges and often lack access to the full spectrum of
    resources necessary for growth and success. Nonprofits serving small
    businesses received grants to provide access to capital and training
    for entrepreneurs in rural and urban markets. Notable grants included
    $50,000 to Chicanos
    Por La Causa     for the Prestamos program that provides small
    businesses access to capital through nontraditional small business
    financing resources; $25,000 to Coconino
    County Community College Foundation     for the Small Business
    Development Center; $25,000 to Grand
    Canyon Trust     for the Native American Business Incubator Network;
    and $9,500 to Nogales Community Development Corporation to support the
    city’s small business development and downtown revitalization efforts.


  • Economic equity and inclusion. Support included grants to
    nonprofits that directly serve diverse and historically underserved
    groups, including initiatives focused on the development of women and
    diverse talent, education and vocational training, and other solutions
    for communities with limited access to traditional financial services.
    Notable Wells Fargo collaborations included $75,000 to fund Local
    Initiatives Support Corporation    ’s mission to forge resilient and
    inclusive communities of opportunity; $50,000 to the Greater
    Phoenix Urban League     and $25,000 to the Tucson
    Urban League     for career training and workforce development; and
    $35,000 to A
    New Leaf     to support a job training program and financial
    capability, including volunteer income tax assistance.


  • Access to education. Support included grants for local K-12
    schools, scholarships for post-secondary or vocational training and
    financial education. Notable grants range from more than $100,000 to Junior
    Achievement     to support its mission to inspire and prepare young
    people to succeed in a global economy and $45,000 to Be
    A Leader Foundation    ’s mission to increase the number of
    college-prepared students in Arizona to $7,500 to Lowell
    Observatory     for the Navajo-Hopi Astronomy Outreach Program.
    Funding specific to in-school, curriculum-based program enrichment
    included $25,000 to Arizona
    Science Center     for focused field trips; $20,000 to Scottsdale Arts
    for early childhood arts-education enrichment; $15,000 to United
    Way     to sponsor a Vello online tutoring classroom; and $10,000.00
    to the Arizona
    Council on Economic Education     for their financial fitness and
    academic achievement programs, to name a few.

For 2019, the Wells Fargo Arizona Foundation has made minor changes to

guidelines to help maximize the opportunities that impact Arizona

communities. The application calendar for 2019 is the largest change, as

there is now specific timing for grant submissions per program area. The

calendar is as follows: Jan. 9 – Feb. 10 for arts & culture, civic, and

environmental (now closed); March 1– April 10 for education, June 1 –

July 10 for community development; and Aug. 1– Sept. 10 for social and

human services. Event sponsorships will be accepted year-round, and must

be received at least 120 days in advance of the event. For more

information on Wells Fargo’s grant guidelines visit www.wellsfargo.com/donations.

About Wells Fargo

Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo &

Company (NYSE:WFC) provides banking, investment and mortgage products

and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800

locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, and the internet (wellsfargo.com).

Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy customers’ financial needs and help

them succeed financially. With approximately 259,000 team members, Wells

Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo &

Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s

largest corporations. In 2018, Wells Fargo donated more than $444

million to nearly 11,000 nonprofits in support of affordable housing,

small business growth, financial education, and sustainability, among

other community needs. For 10 consecutive years, Wells Fargo has held

the honor of No. 1 in workplace giving by United Way Worldwide. Wells

Fargo team members also make a difference by donating more than 2

million hours of volunteer time in the last year. News, insights and

more information on the company’s corporate responsibility are available

at Wells

Fargo Stories.

Contacts

Tessa Bajema, 602-378-1253

Tessa.bajema@wellsfargo.com

@TessaBajemaWF

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles