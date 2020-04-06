Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Ken Vecchione, President and CEO, and Dale Gibbons, Vice Chairman and CFO, will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 17, 2020 to discuss the Company's performance.
Participants may access the call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 using the pass code 4136497 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/wal200417.html.
The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay April 17th after 2:00 p.m. ET until May 17th at 9:00 a.m. ET by dialing 1-877-344-7529 using the pass code 10142009.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
With more than $25 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies and has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.
Contacts
Investors:
Dale Gibbons, 602-952-5476
Media:
Robyn Young, 602-346-7352
