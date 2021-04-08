 Skip to main content
Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Ken Vecchione, President and CEO, and Dale Gibbons, Vice Chairman and CFO, will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 16, 2021 to discuss the Company's performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-833-236-2753 using the conference ID 9757965 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3096269/47CDE2218B3FCBF6DF31771E7BCCA293

The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay April 16th after 3:00 p.m. ET until May 16th at 11:00 p.m. ET by dialing 1-800-585-8367 using the conference ID 9757965.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $35 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. The company was #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks in the most recent S&P Global Market Intelligence listing and ranks high on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list year after year. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. Serving clients across the country wherever business happens, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Dale Gibbons, 602-952-5476

Media:

Robyn Young, 602-346-7352

