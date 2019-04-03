PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it

plans to release its first quarter 2019 financial results after the

market closes on Monday, April 22, 2019. Ken Vecchione, CEO; Dale

Gibbons, CFO; and Robert Sarver, Executive Chairman, will host a

conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 to discuss

the Company's performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 using the

pass code 1255245 or via live audio webcast using the

website link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/wal190423.html

The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com.

Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive

instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay

April 23rd after 2:00 p.m. ET until May 23rd at

9:00 a.m. ET by dialing 1-877-344-7529 using the conference number

10130331.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation

(NYSE: WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies and

has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for

four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Its primary subsidiary, Western

Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth

ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior

service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury

management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful

array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise

and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A

national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank

operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has

offices in key markets nationwide.

Contacts

Investors:

Dale Gibbons, 602-952-5476

Media:

Robyn Young, 602-346-7352

