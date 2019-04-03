PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it
plans to release its first quarter 2019 financial results after the
market closes on Monday, April 22, 2019. Ken Vecchione, CEO; Dale
Gibbons, CFO; and Robert Sarver, Executive Chairman, will host a
conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 to discuss
the Company's performance.
Participants may access the call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 using the
pass code 1255245 or via live audio webcast using the
website link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/wal190423.html
The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com.
Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive
instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay
April 23rd after 2:00 p.m. ET until May 23rd at
9:00 a.m. ET by dialing 1-877-344-7529 using the conference number
10130331.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation
(NYSE: WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies and
has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for
four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Its primary subsidiary, Western
Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth
ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior
service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury
management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful
array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise
and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A
national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank
operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has
offices in key markets nationwide.
