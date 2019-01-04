PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it

plans to release its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after the

market closes on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Ken Vecchione, CEO, Dale

Gibbons, CFO and Robert Sarver, Executive Chairman will host a

conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, January 25, 2019 to discuss

the Company's performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 using the

pass code 3714893 or via live audio webcast using the

website link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/wal190125CfXVCCZ8.html

The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com.

Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive

instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay

January 25th after 2:00 p.m. ET until February 25th

at 9:00 a.m. ET by dialing 1-877-344-7529 using the conference number

10127283.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation

(NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies and

is ranked #2 on the Forbes 2018 “Best Banks in America” list. Its

primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, is the go-to

bank for business and succeeds with local teams of experienced bankers

who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan,

deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also

benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that

provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of

industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint,

Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service

banking divisions with offices in key markets nationwide.

Contacts

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Investors:

Dale

Gibbons, 602-952-5476

Media:

Robyn Young, 602-346-7352

