PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (the “Company”, NYSE: WAL) today

announced its Board of Directors authorized the initiation of regular

quarterly dividends, beginning in the third quarter of 2019. At the

board meeting associated with the Company’s Annual Meeting of

Shareholders, the Board approved a 25 cent per share quarterly dividend

to be initially declared at its next meeting on July 30, 2019, with the

record and payment dates expected to occur in August.

“I am pleased to announce the Board’s decision to authorize a quarterly

dividend for our shareholders,” commented Robert Sarver, Executive

Chairman. “The dividend demonstrates our continued confidence in the

Company’s performance outlook, including loan and deposit growth,

interest margin, asset quality, operating efficiency and earnings per

share. Western Alliance will continue to focus on generating quality

loan and deposit growth, reinvesting earnings in our Company to support

our sustained development, and pursuing opportunistic mergers and

acquisitions.”

Kenneth Vecchione, Chief Executive Officer, added, “Given the continued

success of our strategic approach to our business, the Company

consistently creates more capital than needed to support our strong

growth and is building a sound financial capital base which allows us to

remain flexible and agile. Issuing a dividend will be another arrow in

the capital quiver of providing superior total shareholder return

without curtailing growth capital and will reward investors with

recurring cash flow for stock ownership.”

The Company has reported a return on common equity in excess of 20%

compared to its three-year balance sheet growth of approximately 16%. As

a result of capital growth exceeding balance sheet growth, the dividend

should not curtail the Company’s strong growth prospects. Vecchione

further commented, “The Company’s second quarter performance remains

solid and consistent with guidance given during the first quarter 2019

earnings call. At 25 cents per share per quarter, Western Alliance has

the appropriate capital levels to implement CECL, complete the execution

of our share repurchase plan, and maintain a capital buffer to absorb

potential economic volatility. The Company’s tangible common equity

ratio is expected to remain near industry-leading levels, as return on

TCE remains in the top decile of peer institutions.”

At 25 cents, the Company’s dividend would have represented a payout

ratio of 21.6% of the $1.16 earnings per share the Company earned in the

first quarter of 2019, aggregating to $26 million per quarter. At a

share price of $43.70, the yield is 2.3%, slightly above the S&P 500

dividend yield of 2.0%. The Company expects that dividend initiation

will enable income funds to participate in ownership of WAL shares, if

desired.

In addition, the Company continues to return capital to its shareholders

through its share repurchase program. Second quarter to date, the

Company has repurchased 792,688 shares at an average price of $42.82 for

a total of $33.9 million, bringing total repurchases since the third

quarter of 2018 to 2.6 million shares or 2.5% of the then shares

outstanding. As of June 4, 2019, the Company has $142.5 million

remaining of its original $250 million buyback authorization.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation

(NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies.

Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market

Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in

America” list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Its primary

subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients

realize their growth ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers

who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan,

deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also

benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that

provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of

industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint,

Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service

banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more

information, visit westernalliancebank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to

expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies,

anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters

that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements

include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations

with regard to our business, financial and operating results, and future

economic performance and dividends. The forward-looking statements

contained herein reflect our current views about future events and

financial performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties,

assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual

results to differ significantly from historical results and those

expressed in any forward-looking statement. Some factors that could

cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected

results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the

Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,

2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; changes in

general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas

in which we conduct or will conduct our business; inflation, interest

rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive

pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar

products and services; higher defaults on our loan portfolio than we

expect; changes in management’s estimate of the adequacy of the

allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or

changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; supervisory

actions by regulatory agencies which may limit our ability to pursue

certain growth opportunities, including expansion through acquisitions;

additional regulatory requirements resulting from our continued growth;

management’s estimates and projections of interest rates and interest

rate policy; the execution of our business plan; and other factors

affecting the financial services industry generally or the banking

industry in particular.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based

only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the

date on which it is made. We do not intend to have and disclaim any duty

or obligation to update or revise any industry information or

forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made

from time to time, set forth in this press release to reflect new

information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Robyn Young

Chief Marketing Officer

(602)

346-7352

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Dale Gibbons

Chief Financial Officer

(602)

952-5476

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles