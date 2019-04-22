PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL):
Net income
Earnings per share
Net interest margin2
Efficiency ratio
Book value per
common share
$120.8 million
$1.16
4.71%
42.0%
$26.04
CEO COMMENTARY:
"Western Alliance is off to a solid start to the year continuing its
momentum from 2018, with $120.8 million in net income and $1.16 EPS,
representing an increase of 19.7% and 20.8%, respectively, over the
first quarter 2018,” commented Kenneth Vecchione, Chief Executive
Officer. “Deposit growth for the quarter of $1 billion brought deposits
to over $20 billion and outpaced loan growth of $406 million to $18
billion at quarter-end, while net interest margin2 expanded
three basis points to 4.71%. Asset quality remains stable with a net
charge-off rate2 of 0.03% and non-performing assets to total
assets ratio of 0.26%. Our return on average assets2 and
tangible common equity1,2 again surpassed industry averages
at 2.12% and 20.49% and, with this quarter’s strong balance sheet
growth, Western Alliance is well-positioned for another great year.”
LINKED-QUARTER BASIS
1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
2
Beginning in Q1 2019, annualized performance metrics are calculated on
an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior period
amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.
Income Statement
Net interest income was $247.3 million in the first quarter 2019, an
increase of $3.8 million from $243.5 million in the fourth quarter 2018,
and an increase of $33.1 million, or 15.5%, compared to the first
quarter 2018. As acquired loans are recorded at fair value in an
acquisition, purchase discounts on these acquired loans are recorded and
accreted into interest income based on expected future cash flows over
the life of the loans and may be accelerated upon prepayment of acquired
loans. Net interest income in the first quarter 2019 includes $2.8
million of total accretion income from acquired loans, compared to $4.5
million in the fourth quarter 2018, and $5.7 million in the first
quarter 2018.
The Company’s net interest margin in the first quarter 2019 was 4.71%,
an increase from 4.68% in the fourth quarter 2018, and from 4.66% in the
first quarter 2018.
Operating non-interest income was $12.6 million for the first quarter
2019, compared to $14.7 million for the fourth quarter 2018, and $12.7
million for the first quarter 2018.1 The decrease in
operating non-interest income from the fourth quarter 2018 primarily
relates to a decrease in income from warrants.
Net operating revenue was $259.9 million for the first quarter 2019, an
increase of $1.7 million, compared to $258.2 million for the fourth
quarter 2018, and an increase of $33.0 million, or 14.5%, compared to
$226.9 million for the first quarter 2018.1
Operating non-interest expense was $112.8 million for the first quarter
2019, compared to $109.6 million for the fourth quarter 2018, and $99.4
million for the first quarter 2018.1 The Company’s operating
efficiency ratio1 was 42.4% for the first quarter 2019, an
increase from 41.5% in the fourth quarter 2018, and a decrease from
42.7% for the first quarter 2018.
Income tax expense was $25.5 million for the first quarter 2019,
compared to $20.9 million for the fourth quarter 2018, and $20.8 million
for the first quarter 2018.
Net income was $120.8 million for the first quarter 2019, an increase of
$1.7 million from $119.1 million for the fourth quarter 2018, and an
increase of $19.9 million, or 19.7%, from $100.9 million for the first
quarter 2018. Earnings per share was $1.16 for the first quarter 2019,
compared to $1.13 for the fourth quarter 2018, and $0.96 for the first
quarter 2018.
The Company views its operating pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") as a
key metric for assessing the Company’s earnings power, which it defines
as net operating revenue less operating non-interest expense. For the
first quarter 2019, the Company’s operating PPNR was $147.1 million,
down $1.4 million from $148.5 million in the fourth quarter 2018, and up
15.3% from $127.6 million in the first quarter 2018.1 The
non-operating income item1 for the first quarter 2019
consisted of net unrealized gains on assets measured at fair value of
$2.8 million. The non-operating expense item1 for the first
quarter 2019 consisted of a net loss on sales and valuations of
repossessed and other assets of $0.1 million.
The Company had 1,773 full-time equivalent employees and 47 offices at
March 31, 2019, compared to 1,787 employees and 47 offices at December
31, 2018, and 1,713 employees and 47 offices at March 31, 2018.
Balance Sheet
Gross loans totaled $18.12 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of
$406 million from $17.71 billion at December 31, 2018, and an increase
of $2.56 billion from $15.56 billion at March 31, 2018. The increase
from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $257 million in
residential real estate loans, $149 million in construction and land
development loans, and $91 million in CRE, non-owner occupied loans.
These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $40 million in
CRE, owner occupied and a decrease of $39 million in commercial and
industrial loans. From March 31, 2018, loans increased across all loan
types, with the largest increases in residential real estate loans of
$1.04 billion, commercial and industrial loans of $779 million, CRE,
non-owner occupied loans of $379 million, and construction and land
development loans of $326 million. At March 31, 2019 and December 31,
2018, the allowance for credit losses to gross loans held for investment
was 0.86%, compared to 0.93% at March 31, 2018. At March 31, 2019, the
allowance for credit losses to total organic loans was 0.90%, compared
to 0.92% at December 31, 2018, and 1.02% at March 31, 2018. The Company
defines its organic loans as those loans that have not been acquired in
a transaction accounted for as a business combination.
Consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United
States ("GAAP"), the allowance for credit losses is not carried over in
an acquisition because acquired loans are recorded at fair value, which
discounts the loans based on expected future cash flows. Credit
discounts on acquired loans are included as a reduction to gross loans.
These discounts totaled $13.1 million at March 31, 2019, compared to
$14.6 million at December 31, 2018, and $23.1 million at March 31, 2018.
Deposits totaled $20.21 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of $1.03
billion from $19.18 billion at December 31, 2018, and an increase of
$2.85 billion from $17.35 billion at March 31, 2018. The increase from
the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $468 million from savings
and money market accounts, $396 million from time certificates, and $223
million in non-interest bearing demand deposits. From March 31, 2018,
deposits increased across all deposit types, with the largest increases
in savings and money market accounts of $1.48 billion, interest-bearing
demand deposits of $724 million, certificates of deposit of $470
million, and non-interest bearing demand deposits of $177 million.
Non-interest bearing deposits were $7.68 billion at March 31, 2019,
compared to $7.46 billion at December 31, 2018, and $7.50 billion at
March 31, 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits comprised 38.0% of total
deposits at March 31, 2019, compared to 38.9% at December 31, 2018, and
43.2% at March 31, 2018. The proportion of savings and money market
balances to total deposits was 38.6%, compared to 38.2% at December 31,
2018, and 36.4% at March 31, 2018. Interest-bearing demand deposits as a
percentage of total deposits were 12.4% at March 31, 2019, compared to
13.3% at December 31, 2018, and 10.2% at March 31, 2018. Certificates of
deposit as a percentage of total deposits were 11.0% at March 31, 2019,
compared to 9.6% at December 31, 2018, and 10.1% at March 31, 2018. The
Company’s ratio of loans to deposits was 89.6% at March 31, 2019,
compared to 92.4% at December 31, 2018, and 89.7% at March 31, 2018.
Borrowings were zero at March 31, 2019, compared to $491 million at
December 31, 2018, and $300 million at March 31, 2018. The decrease in
borrowings from December 31, 2018 to March 31, 2019 is due to a
reduction in overnight borrowings.
Qualifying debt totaled $374 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $361
million at December 31, 2018, and $364 million at March 31, 2018.
Stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2019 was $2.72 billion, compared to
$2.61 billion at December 31, 2018, and $2.29 billion at March 31, 2018.
The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2018 and March
31, 2018 is primarily a function of net income, partially offset by
share repurchases. Under the Company's common stock repurchase program,
the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $250 million of its shares
of common stock. During the first quarter 2019, the Company repurchased
940,915 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 1% of the
Company's outstanding shares. Shares were repurchased at a weighted
average price of $40.30, for a total payment of $37.9 million.
At March 31, 2019, tangible common equity, net of tax, was 10.3% of
tangible assets1 and total capital was 13.2% of risk-weighted
assets. The Company’s tangible book value per share1 was
$23.20 at March 31, 2019, up 23.0% from March 31, 2018.
Total assets increased 3.0% to $23.79 billion at March 31, 2019, from
$23.11 billion at December 31, 2018, and increased 14.6% from $20.76
billion at March 31, 2018. The increase in total assets from the prior
year relates primarily to organic loan growth.
Asset Quality
The provision for credit losses was $3.5 million for the first quarter
2019, compared to $6.0 million for both the first and fourth quarter
2018. Net loan charge-offs2 in the first quarter 2019 were
$1.2 million, or 0.03% of average loans (annualized), compared to $3.3
million, or 0.08%, in the fourth quarter 2018, and $1.4 million, or
0.04%, in the first quarter 2018.
Nonaccrual loans increased $16.1 million to $43.9 million during the
quarter and increased $6.6 million from March 31, 2018. Loans past due
90 days and still accruing were zero at March 31, 2019, compared to $0.6
million at December 31, 2018, and less than $0.1 million at March 31,
2018. Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest totaled
$20.5 million at March 31, 2019, an increase from $16.6 million at
December 31, 2018, and an increase from $6.5 million at March 31, 2018.
Repossessed assets totaled $17.7 million at March 31, 2019, a decrease
of $0.2 million from $17.9 million at December 31, 2018, and a decrease
of $12.5 million from $30.2 million at March 31, 2018. Adversely graded
loans and non-performing assets totaled $357.6 million at March 31,
2019, an increase of $41.9 million from $315.6 million at December 31,
2018, and a decrease of $21.2 million from $378.7 million at March 31,
2018.
The ratio of classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus the allowance for
credit losses, a common regulatory measure of asset quality, was 8.9% at
March 31, 2019, compared to 9.4% at December 31, 2018, and 9.4% at March
31, 2018.1
Segment Highlights
The Company's reportable segments are aggregated primarily based on
geographic location, services offered, and markets served. The Company's
regional segments, which include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California,
and Northern California, provide full service banking and related
services to their respective markets. The operations from the regional
segments correspond to the following banking divisions: Alliance Bank of
Arizona, Bank of Nevada and First Independent Bank, Torrey Pines Bank,
and Bridge Bank.
The Company's National Business Lines ("NBL") segment provides
specialized banking services to niche markets. The Company's NBL
reportable segments include Homeowner Associations ("HOA") Services,
Hotel Franchise Finance ("HFF"), Public & Nonprofit Finance, Technology
& Innovation, and Other NBLs. These NBLs are managed centrally and are
broader in geographic scope than our other segments, though still
predominately located within our core market areas.
The Corporate & Other segment consists of the Company's investment
portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and
expense items not allocated to our other reportable segments, and
inter-segment eliminations.
Key management metrics for evaluating the performance of the Company's
Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, Northern California, and NBL
segments include loan and deposit growth, asset quality, and pre-tax
income.
The regional segments reported gross loan balances of $9.17 billion at
March 31, 2019, an increase of $58 million during the quarter, and an
increase of $593 million during the last twelve months. The growth in
loans during the quarter was driven by increases in the Southern
California and Nevada segments, with loan growth of $89 million and $66
million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a
decrease of $103 million in the Northern California segment. All
regional segments contributed to the growth in loans during the last
twelve months. The largest increases were in the Nevada, Southern
California, and Arizona segments, with loan growth of $250 million, $236
million, and $181 million, respectively. Total deposits for the regional
segments were $14.13 billion, an increase of $856 million during the
quarter, and an increase of $1.22 billion during the last twelve months.
The increase in deposits during the quarter was driven by the Southern
California, Arizona, and Northern California segments, with deposit
growth of $446 million, $230 million, and $170 million, respectively.
During the last twelve months, the Southern California, Nevada, Arizona,
and Northern California segments had increases in deposits of $370
million, $359 million, $299 million, and $194 million, respectively
Pre-tax income for the regional segments was $88.3 million for the three
months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of $1.6 million from the three
months ended December 31, 2018, and an increase of $2.5 million from the
three months ended March 31, 2018. The Arizona and Southern California
segments had increases in pre-tax income of $1.6 million and $0.4
million, respectively, partially offset by decrease of $0.5 million in
the Northern California segment, compared to the three months ended
December 31, 2018. The Southern California, Northern California, and
Arizona segments had the largest increases in pre-tax income from the
three months ended March 31, 2018 of $1.7 million, $1.7 million, and
$1.3 million, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $2.3
million in the Nevada segment.
The NBL segments reported gross loan balances of $8.94 billion at
March 31, 2019, an increase of $349 million during the quarter, and an
increase of $1.96 billion during the last twelve months. The increase in
loans from the prior quarter was driven by the Other NBLs and HFF
segments, which had loan growth of $394 million and $85 million,
respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $144 million in the
Technology & Innovation segment. During the last twelve months, the
largest drivers of loan growth were the Other NBLs and HFF segments,
with increases of $1.82 billion, $186 million, respectively, partially
offset by a decrease of $112 million in the Technology & Innovation
segment. Total deposits for the NBL segments were $5.37 billion, an
increase of $207 million during the quarter, and an increase of $1.16
billion during the last twelve months. The increase in deposits from the
prior quarter is primarily attributable to the HOA Services segment,
which increased deposits by $356 million, partially offset by a decrease
of $154 million in the Technology & Innovation segment. The increase of
$1.16 billion during the last twelve months is a result of growth in
both the Technology & Innovation and HOA Services segments of $671
million and $488 million, respectively.
Pre-tax income for the NBL segments was $59.4 million for the three
months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of $3.8 million from the three
months ended December 31, 2018, and an increase of $12.8 million from
the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase in pre-tax income
from the prior quarter relates to the Other NBLs and HOA Services
segments, which increased by $4.0 million and $2.7 million,
respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases in
pre-tax income from the Technology & Innovation, Public & Nonprofit
Finance, and HFF segments, which had decreases of $1.4 million, $1.0
million, and $0.5 million, respectively. The drivers of the increase in
pre-tax income from the same period in the prior year were the
Technology & Innovation, HOA Services, and Other NBLs segments, which
had increases of $7.4 million, $4.6 million, and $1.9 million,
respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases in
pre-tax income for the HFF and Public & Nonprofit Finance segments,
which decreased by $1.0 million and $0.2 million, respectively.
Reclassifications
Certain amounts in the Consolidated Income Statements for the prior
periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.
The reclassifications have no effect on net income or stockholders’
equity as previously reported.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and
non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management
believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of
operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are
used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the
reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in
this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a
substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor
are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that
may be presented by other companies.
Adoption of Accounting Standards
During the first quarter 2019, the Company adopted the Accounting
Standards Updates ("ASU") related to leases, which include ASU 2016-02, Leases,
ASU 2018-10, Codification Improvements to Topic 842, Leases and
ASU 2018-11, Leases (Topic 842) Targeted Improvements.
The amendments in ASU 2016-02 require lessees to recognize the lease
assets and lease liabilities arising from operating leases in the
statement of financial position, resulting in a gross up of assets and
liabilities on the balance sheet. The accounting applied by a lessor is
largely unchanged from that applied under previous GAAP. The Company
elected to apply the package of practical expedients, which permitted
the Company to forgo reassessment of 1) expired or existing contracts
that may contain leases; 2) lease classification of expired or existing
leases; and 3) initial direct costs for any existing leases. Upon
adoption of this standard on January 1, 2019, the Company recorded a
right-of-use asset and corresponding lease liability of $42.5 million
and $46.1 million, respectively. No cumulative effect adjustment to
retained earnings was recorded as of January 1, 2019. The new standard
does not have a material impact on the Company's results of operations
or cash flow.
