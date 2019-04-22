PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL):


CEO COMMENTARY:

"Western Alliance is off to a solid start to the year continuing its

momentum from 2018, with $120.8 million in net income and $1.16 EPS,

representing an increase of 19.7% and 20.8%, respectively, over the

first quarter 2018,” commented Kenneth Vecchione, Chief Executive

Officer. “Deposit growth for the quarter of $1 billion brought deposits

to over $20 billion and outpaced loan growth of $406 million to $18

billion at quarter-end, while net interest margin2 expanded

three basis points to 4.71%. Asset quality remains stable with a net

charge-off rate2 of 0.03% and non-performing assets to total

assets ratio of 0.26%. Our return on average assets2 and

tangible common equity1,2 again surpassed industry averages

at 2.12% and 20.49% and, with this quarter’s strong balance sheet

growth, Western Alliance is well-positioned for another great year.”


 

 

 

 

 

LINKED-QUARTER BASIS

 

 

 


YEAR-OVER-YEAR




 

 

 



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:











 



  • Net income and earnings per share of $120.8 million and $1.16
    compared to $119.1 million and $1.13, respectively








  • Net income of $120.8 million and earnings per share of $1.16, up
    19.7% and 20.8%, respectively



 





  • Net operating revenue1 of $259.9 million, an increase
    of 0.7%, or $1.7 million, compared to an increase in operating
    non-interest expenses1 of 2.9%, or $3.2 million








  • Net operating revenue1 of $259.9 million, an increase
    of 14.5%, or $33.0 million, compared to an increase in operating
    non-interest expenses1 of 13.5%, or $13.4 million





  • Operating pre-provision net revenue1 of $147.1
    million, down $1.4 million from $148.5 million



 








  • Operating pre-provision net revenue1 of $147.1
    million, up $19.5 million from $127.6 million



 





  • Effective tax rate of 17.45%, compared to 14.94%








  • Effective tax rate of 17.45%, compared to 17.10%







 


FINANCIAL POSITION RESULTS:











 



  • Total loans of $18.12 billion, up $406 million








  • Increase in total loans of $2.56 billion, or 16.4%





  • Total deposits of $20.21 billion, up $1.03 billion








  • Increase in total deposits of $2.85 billion, or 16.4%



 





  • Stockholders' equity of $2.72 billion, up $107 million








  • Increase in stockholders' equity of $427 million







 


LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY:











 



  • Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets)
    to total assets of 0.26%, compared to 0.20%








  • Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.26%, compared to 0.33%



 





  • Annualized net loan charge-offs2 to average loans
    outstanding of 0.03% compared to 0.08%



 








  • Annualized net loan charge-offs2 to average loans
    outstanding of 0.03%, compared to 0.04%







 


KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:











 



  • Net interest margin2 of 4.71% compared to 4.68%



 








  • Tangible book value per share1, net of tax, of
    $23.20, an increase from $22.07



 





  • Return on average assets2 and on tangible common
    equity1,2 of 2.12% and 20.49%, compared to 2.13% and
    21.10%, respectively








  • Operating efficiency ratio1 of 42.4% compared
    to 41.5%1





  • Tangible common equity ratio1 of 10.3%, compared to
    10.2%



 








  • Net interest margin2 of 4.71%, compared to 4.66%



 





  • Return on average assets2 and on tangible common
    equity1,2 of 2.12% and 20.49%, compared to 2.02% and
    20.74%, respectively



 








  • Tangible book value per share1, net of tax, of
    $23.20, an increase of 23.0% from $18.86





  • Tangible common equity ratio1 of 10.3%, compared to
    9.8%



 








  • Operating efficiency ratio1 of 42.4%, compared to
    42.7%1



 







 

1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

2

Beginning in Q1 2019, annualized performance metrics are calculated on

an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior period

amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

Income Statement

Net interest income was $247.3 million in the first quarter 2019, an

increase of $3.8 million from $243.5 million in the fourth quarter 2018,

and an increase of $33.1 million, or 15.5%, compared to the first

quarter 2018. As acquired loans are recorded at fair value in an

acquisition, purchase discounts on these acquired loans are recorded and

accreted into interest income based on expected future cash flows over

the life of the loans and may be accelerated upon prepayment of acquired

loans. Net interest income in the first quarter 2019 includes $2.8

million of total accretion income from acquired loans, compared to $4.5

million in the fourth quarter 2018, and $5.7 million in the first

quarter 2018.

The Company’s net interest margin in the first quarter 2019 was 4.71%,

an increase from 4.68% in the fourth quarter 2018, and from 4.66% in the

first quarter 2018.

Operating non-interest income was $12.6 million for the first quarter

2019, compared to $14.7 million for the fourth quarter 2018, and $12.7

million for the first quarter 2018.1 The decrease in

operating non-interest income from the fourth quarter 2018 primarily

relates to a decrease in income from warrants.

Net operating revenue was $259.9 million for the first quarter 2019, an

increase of $1.7 million, compared to $258.2 million for the fourth

quarter 2018, and an increase of $33.0 million, or 14.5%, compared to

$226.9 million for the first quarter 2018.1

Operating non-interest expense was $112.8 million for the first quarter

2019, compared to $109.6 million for the fourth quarter 2018, and $99.4

million for the first quarter 2018.1 The Company’s operating

efficiency ratio1 was 42.4% for the first quarter 2019, an

increase from 41.5% in the fourth quarter 2018, and a decrease from

42.7% for the first quarter 2018.

Income tax expense was $25.5 million for the first quarter 2019,

compared to $20.9 million for the fourth quarter 2018, and $20.8 million

for the first quarter 2018.

Net income was $120.8 million for the first quarter 2019, an increase of

$1.7 million from $119.1 million for the fourth quarter 2018, and an

increase of $19.9 million, or 19.7%, from $100.9 million for the first

quarter 2018. Earnings per share was $1.16 for the first quarter 2019,

compared to $1.13 for the fourth quarter 2018, and $0.96 for the first

quarter 2018.

The Company views its operating pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") as a

key metric for assessing the Company’s earnings power, which it defines

as net operating revenue less operating non-interest expense. For the

first quarter 2019, the Company’s operating PPNR was $147.1 million,

down $1.4 million from $148.5 million in the fourth quarter 2018, and up

15.3% from $127.6 million in the first quarter 2018.1 The

non-operating income item1 for the first quarter 2019

consisted of net unrealized gains on assets measured at fair value of

$2.8 million. The non-operating expense item1 for the first

quarter 2019 consisted of a net loss on sales and valuations of

repossessed and other assets of $0.1 million.

The Company had 1,773 full-time equivalent employees and 47 offices at

March 31, 2019, compared to 1,787 employees and 47 offices at December

31, 2018, and 1,713 employees and 47 offices at March 31, 2018.

1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Balance Sheet

Gross loans totaled $18.12 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of

$406 million from $17.71 billion at December 31, 2018, and an increase

of $2.56 billion from $15.56 billion at March 31, 2018. The increase

from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $257 million in

residential real estate loans, $149 million in construction and land

development loans, and $91 million in CRE, non-owner occupied loans.

These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $40 million in

CRE, owner occupied and a decrease of $39 million in commercial and

industrial loans. From March 31, 2018, loans increased across all loan

types, with the largest increases in residential real estate loans of

$1.04 billion, commercial and industrial loans of $779 million, CRE,

non-owner occupied loans of $379 million, and construction and land

development loans of $326 million. At March 31, 2019 and December 31,

2018, the allowance for credit losses to gross loans held for investment

was 0.86%, compared to 0.93% at March 31, 2018. At March 31, 2019, the

allowance for credit losses to total organic loans was 0.90%, compared

to 0.92% at December 31, 2018, and 1.02% at March 31, 2018. The Company

defines its organic loans as those loans that have not been acquired in

a transaction accounted for as a business combination.

Consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United

States ("GAAP"), the allowance for credit losses is not carried over in

an acquisition because acquired loans are recorded at fair value, which

discounts the loans based on expected future cash flows. Credit

discounts on acquired loans are included as a reduction to gross loans.

These discounts totaled $13.1 million at March 31, 2019, compared to

$14.6 million at December 31, 2018, and $23.1 million at March 31, 2018.

Deposits totaled $20.21 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of $1.03

billion from $19.18 billion at December 31, 2018, and an increase of

$2.85 billion from $17.35 billion at March 31, 2018. The increase from

the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $468 million from savings

and money market accounts, $396 million from time certificates, and $223

million in non-interest bearing demand deposits. From March 31, 2018,

deposits increased across all deposit types, with the largest increases

in savings and money market accounts of $1.48 billion, interest-bearing

demand deposits of $724 million, certificates of deposit of $470

million, and non-interest bearing demand deposits of $177 million.

Non-interest bearing deposits were $7.68 billion at March 31, 2019,

compared to $7.46 billion at December 31, 2018, and $7.50 billion at

March 31, 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits comprised 38.0% of total

deposits at March 31, 2019, compared to 38.9% at December 31, 2018, and

43.2% at March 31, 2018. The proportion of savings and money market

balances to total deposits was 38.6%, compared to 38.2% at December 31,

2018, and 36.4% at March 31, 2018. Interest-bearing demand deposits as a

percentage of total deposits were 12.4% at March 31, 2019, compared to

13.3% at December 31, 2018, and 10.2% at March 31, 2018. Certificates of

deposit as a percentage of total deposits were 11.0% at March 31, 2019,

compared to 9.6% at December 31, 2018, and 10.1% at March 31, 2018. The

Company’s ratio of loans to deposits was 89.6% at March 31, 2019,

compared to 92.4% at December 31, 2018, and 89.7% at March 31, 2018.

Borrowings were zero at March 31, 2019, compared to $491 million at

December 31, 2018, and $300 million at March 31, 2018. The decrease in

borrowings from December 31, 2018 to March 31, 2019 is due to a

reduction in overnight borrowings.

Qualifying debt totaled $374 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $361

million at December 31, 2018, and $364 million at March 31, 2018.

Stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2019 was $2.72 billion, compared to

$2.61 billion at December 31, 2018, and $2.29 billion at March 31, 2018.

The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2018 and March

31, 2018 is primarily a function of net income, partially offset by

share repurchases. Under the Company's common stock repurchase program,

the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $250 million of its shares

of common stock. During the first quarter 2019, the Company repurchased

940,915 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 1% of the

Company's outstanding shares. Shares were repurchased at a weighted

average price of $40.30, for a total payment of $37.9 million.

At March 31, 2019, tangible common equity, net of tax, was 10.3% of

tangible assets1 and total capital was 13.2% of risk-weighted

assets. The Company’s tangible book value per share1 was

$23.20 at March 31, 2019, up 23.0% from March 31, 2018.

Total assets increased 3.0% to $23.79 billion at March 31, 2019, from

$23.11 billion at December 31, 2018, and increased 14.6% from $20.76

billion at March 31, 2018. The increase in total assets from the prior

year relates primarily to organic loan growth.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $3.5 million for the first quarter

2019, compared to $6.0 million for both the first and fourth quarter

2018. Net loan charge-offs2 in the first quarter 2019 were

$1.2 million, or 0.03% of average loans (annualized), compared to $3.3

million, or 0.08%, in the fourth quarter 2018, and $1.4 million, or

0.04%, in the first quarter 2018.

Nonaccrual loans increased $16.1 million to $43.9 million during the

quarter and increased $6.6 million from March 31, 2018. Loans past due

90 days and still accruing were zero at March 31, 2019, compared to $0.6

million at December 31, 2018, and less than $0.1 million at March 31,

2018. Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest totaled

$20.5 million at March 31, 2019, an increase from $16.6 million at

December 31, 2018, and an increase from $6.5 million at March 31, 2018.

Repossessed assets totaled $17.7 million at March 31, 2019, a decrease

of $0.2 million from $17.9 million at December 31, 2018, and a decrease

of $12.5 million from $30.2 million at March 31, 2018. Adversely graded

loans and non-performing assets totaled $357.6 million at March 31,

2019, an increase of $41.9 million from $315.6 million at December 31,

2018, and a decrease of $21.2 million from $378.7 million at March 31,

2018.

The ratio of classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus the allowance for

credit losses, a common regulatory measure of asset quality, was 8.9% at

March 31, 2019, compared to 9.4% at December 31, 2018, and 9.4% at March

31, 2018.1

1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

2

Beginning in Q1 2019, annualized performance metrics are calculated on

an actual/actual basis, from a previous 30/360 basis. Prior period

amounts have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

Segment Highlights

The Company's reportable segments are aggregated primarily based on

geographic location, services offered, and markets served. The Company's

regional segments, which include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California,

and Northern California, provide full service banking and related

services to their respective markets. The operations from the regional

segments correspond to the following banking divisions: Alliance Bank of

Arizona, Bank of Nevada and First Independent Bank, Torrey Pines Bank,

and Bridge Bank.

The Company's National Business Lines ("NBL") segment provides

specialized banking services to niche markets. The Company's NBL

reportable segments include Homeowner Associations ("HOA") Services,

Hotel Franchise Finance ("HFF"), Public & Nonprofit Finance, Technology

& Innovation, and Other NBLs. These NBLs are managed centrally and are

broader in geographic scope than our other segments, though still

predominately located within our core market areas.

The Corporate & Other segment consists of the Company's investment

portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and

expense items not allocated to our other reportable segments, and

inter-segment eliminations.

Key management metrics for evaluating the performance of the Company's

Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, Northern California, and NBL

segments include loan and deposit growth, asset quality, and pre-tax

income.

The regional segments reported gross loan balances of $9.17 billion at

March 31, 2019, an increase of $58 million during the quarter, and an

increase of $593 million during the last twelve months. The growth in

loans during the quarter was driven by increases in the Southern

California and Nevada segments, with loan growth of $89 million and $66

million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a

decrease of $103 million in the Northern California segment. All

regional segments contributed to the growth in loans during the last

twelve months. The largest increases were in the Nevada, Southern

California, and Arizona segments, with loan growth of $250 million, $236

million, and $181 million, respectively. Total deposits for the regional

segments were $14.13 billion, an increase of $856 million during the

quarter, and an increase of $1.22 billion during the last twelve months.

The increase in deposits during the quarter was driven by the Southern

California, Arizona, and Northern California segments, with deposit

growth of $446 million, $230 million, and $170 million, respectively.

During the last twelve months, the Southern California, Nevada, Arizona,

and Northern California segments had increases in deposits of $370

million, $359 million, $299 million, and $194 million, respectively

Pre-tax income for the regional segments was $88.3 million for the three

months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of $1.6 million from the three

months ended December 31, 2018, and an increase of $2.5 million from the

three months ended March 31, 2018. The Arizona and Southern California

segments had increases in pre-tax income of $1.6 million and $0.4

million, respectively, partially offset by decrease of $0.5 million in

the Northern California segment, compared to the three months ended

December 31, 2018. The Southern California, Northern California, and

Arizona segments had the largest increases in pre-tax income from the

three months ended March 31, 2018 of $1.7 million, $1.7 million, and

$1.3 million, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $2.3

million in the Nevada segment.

The NBL segments reported gross loan balances of $8.94 billion at

March 31, 2019, an increase of $349 million during the quarter, and an

increase of $1.96 billion during the last twelve months. The increase in

loans from the prior quarter was driven by the Other NBLs and HFF

segments, which had loan growth of $394 million and $85 million,

respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $144 million in the

Technology & Innovation segment. During the last twelve months, the

largest drivers of loan growth were the Other NBLs and HFF segments,

with increases of $1.82 billion, $186 million, respectively, partially

offset by a decrease of $112 million in the Technology & Innovation

segment. Total deposits for the NBL segments were $5.37 billion, an

increase of $207 million during the quarter, and an increase of $1.16

billion during the last twelve months. The increase in deposits from the

prior quarter is primarily attributable to the HOA Services segment,

which increased deposits by $356 million, partially offset by a decrease

of $154 million in the Technology & Innovation segment. The increase of

$1.16 billion during the last twelve months is a result of growth in

both the Technology & Innovation and HOA Services segments of $671

million and $488 million, respectively.

Pre-tax income for the NBL segments was $59.4 million for the three

months ended March 31, 2019, an increase of $3.8 million from the three

months ended December 31, 2018, and an increase of $12.8 million from

the three months ended March 31, 2018. The increase in pre-tax income

from the prior quarter relates to the Other NBLs and HOA Services

segments, which increased by $4.0 million and $2.7 million,

respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases in

pre-tax income from the Technology & Innovation, Public & Nonprofit

Finance, and HFF segments, which had decreases of $1.4 million, $1.0

million, and $0.5 million, respectively. The drivers of the increase in

pre-tax income from the same period in the prior year were the

Technology & Innovation, HOA Services, and Other NBLs segments, which

had increases of $7.4 million, $4.6 million, and $1.9 million,

respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases in

pre-tax income for the HFF and Public & Nonprofit Finance segments,

which decreased by $1.0 million and $0.2 million, respectively.

Reclassifications

Certain amounts in the Consolidated Income Statements for the prior

periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

The reclassifications have no effect on net income or stockholders’

equity as previously reported.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and

non-GAAP based financial measures, which are used where management

believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of

operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are

used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the

reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in

this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a

substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor

are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that

may be presented by other companies.

Adoption of Accounting Standards

During the first quarter 2019, the Company adopted the Accounting

Standards Updates ("ASU") related to leases, which include ASU 2016-02, Leases,

ASU 2018-10, Codification Improvements to Topic 842, Leases and

ASU 2018-11, Leases (Topic 842) Targeted Improvements.

The amendments in ASU 2016-02 require lessees to recognize the lease

assets and lease liabilities arising from operating leases in the

statement of financial position, resulting in a gross up of assets and

liabilities on the balance sheet. The accounting applied by a lessor is

largely unchanged from that applied under previous GAAP. The Company

elected to apply the package of practical expedients, which permitted

the Company to forgo reassessment of 1) expired or existing contracts

that may contain leases; 2) lease classification of expired or existing

leases; and 3) initial direct costs for any existing leases. Upon

adoption of this standard on January 1, 2019, the Company recorded a

right-of-use asset and corresponding lease liability of $42.5 million

and $46.1 million, respectively. No cumulative effect adjustment to

retained earnings was recorded as of January 1, 2019. The new standard

does not have a material impact on the Company's results of operations

or cash flow.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to

expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies,

anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters

that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements

include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations

with regard to our business, financial and operating results, and future

economic performance, including our recent domestic select-service hotel

franchise finance loan portfolio acquisition. The forward-looking

statements contained herein reflect our current views about future

events and financial performance and are subject to risks,

uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause

our actual results to differ significantly from historical results and

those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

