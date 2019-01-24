PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL):


 

Net income

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

 


Book value per
common share



















 

$119.1 million




$1.13




4.72%




42.2%




$24.90

 

CEO COMMENTARY:

“Western Alliance again posted strong financial performance with

linked-quarter annualized loan growth of 23 percent and net revenues1

rising 18 percent, supported by stable asset quality,” said Chief

Executive Officer Kenneth Vecchione. “Net income rose to $435.8 million

and earnings per share of $4.14 for 2018 represented more than a 30

percent rise from prior year."

“For the quarter, loans increased $978 million, net interest margin

remained flat at 4.72 percent, deposits rose $269 million and our

revenue to expense efficiency ratio was 2.5 to 1, providing positive

operating leverage and lifting earnings to $119.1 million or $1.13

earnings per share. I am pleased with the Company's performance and the

momentum we carry into 2019.”


 


LINKED-QUARTER BASIS



 

 

 


FULL YEAR




 

 

 



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:











 



  • Net income and earnings per share of $119.1 million and $1.13
    compared to $111.1 million and $1.05, respectively








  • Net income of $435.8 million and earnings per share of $4.14,
    compared to $325.5 million and $3.10, respectively



 





  • Net operating revenue of $258.2 million constituting growth of
    4.6%, or $11.3 million, compared to an increase in operating
    non-interest expenses of 4.4%, or $4.6 million1








  • Net operating revenue of $970.3 million constituting
    year-over-year growth of 17.2%, or $142.6 million, compared to
    an increase in operating non-interest expenses of 15.4%, or
    $55.8 million1



 





  • Operating pre-provision net revenue of $148.5 million, up $6.6
    million from $141.9 million1








  • Operating pre-provision net revenue of $553.5 million, up $86.9
    million from $466.6 million 1



 





  • Effective tax rate of 14.94%, compared to 6.32%, as the prior
    quarter included a benefit from the Company's carryback election








  • Effective tax rate of 14.61%, compared to 27.96%, due to the
    effect of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA") and carryback
    election



 







 





 


FINANCIAL POSITION RESULTS:











 



  • Total loans of $17.71 billion, up $978 million



 








  • Increase in total loans of $2.62 billion, or 17.3%





  • Total deposits of $19.18 billion, up $269 million



 








  • Increase in total deposits of $2.20 billion, or 13.0%



 





  • Stockholders' equity of $2.61 billion, up $125 million



 








  • Increase in stockholders' equity of $384 million







 





 


LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY:











 



  • Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets)
    to total assets of 0.20%, compared to 0.26%



 








  • Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.20%, compared to 0.36%



 





  • Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans outstanding of
    0.08% for each period



 








  • Net loan charge-offs to average loans outstanding of 0.06%,
    compared to 0.01%



 







 





 


KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:











 



  • Net interest margin of 4.72% for each period



 








  • Tangible common equity ratio of 10.2%, compared to 10.0% 1





  • Return on average assets and on tangible common equity1
    of 2.13% and 21.10%, compared to 2.07% and 20.57%, respectively



 








  • Tangible book value per share, net of tax, of $22.07, an
    increase from $20.70 1



 





  • Operating efficiency ratio of 41.5%1 for each period



 








  • Net interest margin of 4.68%, compared to 4.65%



 









  • Return on average assets and on tangible common equity1
    of 2.05% and 20.64%, compared to 1.72% and 18.31%, respectively



 









  • Tangible common equity ratio of 10.2%, compared to 9.6% 1



 









  • Tangible book value per share, net of tax, of $22.07, an
    increase of 20.5% from $18.31 1



 









  • Operating efficiency ratio of 41.9%, compared to 41.5% 1



 



 

1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Income Statement

Net interest income was $243.5 million in the fourth quarter 2018, an

increase of $9.5 million from $234.0 million in the third quarter 2018,

and an increase of $32.5 million, or 15.4%, compared to the fourth

quarter 2017. For 2018, net interest income was $915.9 million, an

increase of $131.2 million, or 16.7%, compared to $784.7 million in

2017. As acquired loans are recorded at fair value in an acquisition,

purchase discounts on these acquired loans are recorded and accreted

into interest income based on expected future cash flows over the life

of the loans and may be accelerated upon prepayment of acquired loans.

Net interest income in the fourth quarter 2018 includes $4.5 million of

total accretion income from acquired loans, compared to $3.3 million in

the third quarter 2018, and $7.1 million in the fourth quarter 2017. Net

interest income in 2018 includes $18.4 million of total accretion income

from acquired loans, compared to $28.2 million in 2017.

The Company’s net interest margin in the fourth quarter 2018 was 4.72%,

consistent with the third quarter 2018, and a decrease from 4.73% in the

fourth quarter 2017. Adjusting net interest margin to include the

effects of the TCJA, which reduced the tax equivalent adjustment from

tax-exempt securities and loans, results in adjusted net interest margin1

of 4.61% for the fourth quarter 2017.

Operating non-interest income was $14.7 million for the fourth quarter

2018, compared to $12.9 million for the third quarter 2018, and $12.3

million for the fourth quarter 2017.1 The increase in

operating non-interest income from both the third quarter 2018 and the

fourth quarter 2017 primarily relates to an increase in income from

warrants. For 2018, operating non-interest income was $54.4 million, an

increase of $11.4 million, or 26%, compared to $43.0 million in 2017.1 The

increase in operating non-interest income from 2017 primarily relates to

an increase in income from equity investments and lending related income.

Net operating revenue was $258.2 million for the fourth quarter 2018, an

increase of $11.3 million, compared to $246.9 million for the third

quarter 2018, and an increase of $34.9 million, or 15.6%, compared to

$223.3 million for the fourth quarter 2017.1 For 2018, net

operating revenue was $970.3 million, an increase of $142.6 million,

or 17%, compared to $827.7 million in 2017.1

Operating non-interest expense was $109.6 million for the fourth quarter

2018, compared to $105.0 million for the third quarter 2018, and $95.4

million for the fourth quarter 2017.1 The Company’s operating

efficiency ratio1 on a tax equivalent basis was 41.5% for the

fourth quarter 2018, consistent with the third quarter 2018, and an

increase from 40.7% for the fourth quarter 2017. Adjusting the operating

efficiency ratio1 to include the effects of the lower

statutory corporate federal tax rate would result in an operating

efficiency ratio of 41.7% for the fourth quarter 2017. For 2018,

operating non-interest expense was $416.8 million, an increase of $55.8

million, or 15%, compared to $361.0 million in 2017.1

Income tax expense was $20.9 million for the fourth quarter 2018,

compared to $7.5 million for the third quarter 2018, and $35.0 million

for the fourth quarter 2017. Income tax expense for the third quarter

2018 includes the effect of management’s election to carryback to prior

tax years its 2017 federal net operating losses ("NOL"). These federal

NOLs resulted from the acceleration of deductions into and deferral of

revenue from 2017. Because the federal income tax rate was higher in the

years to which the carryback is applicable, a larger tax benefit

resulted from the decision to carryback the 2017 federal NOLs, rather

than carryforward these losses to future taxable years. Income tax

expense for 2018 was $74.5 million, a decrease of $51.8 million,

or 41.0%, compared to $126.3 million in 2017. Income tax expense for

2018 includes the effect of the TCJA, which lowered the statutory

corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.

Net income was $119.1 million for the fourth quarter 2018, an increase

of $8.0 million from $111.1 million for the third quarter 2018, and an

increase of $29.7 million, or 33.3%, from $89.3 million for the fourth

quarter 2017. Earnings per share was $1.13 for the fourth quarter 2018,

compared to $1.05 for the third quarter 2018, and $0.85 for the fourth

quarter 2017. For 2018, net income was $435.8 million, an increase

of $110.3 million, or 33.9%, compared to $325.5 million in 2017.

Earnings per share for 2018 was $4.14, an increase of 33.4%, compared

to $3.10 in 2017.

The Company views its operating pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") as a

key metric for assessing the Company’s earnings power, which it defines

as net operating revenue less operating non-interest expense. For the

fourth quarter 2018, the Company’s operating PPNR was $148.5 million, up

from $141.9 million in the third quarter 2018, and up 16.2% from $127.8

million in the fourth quarter 2017.1 The non-operating income

items1 for the fourth quarter 2018 consisted of net

unrealized losses on assets measured at fair value of $0.6 million and a

net loss on sales of investment securities of $0.4 million. The

non-operating expense item for the fourth quarter 2018 consisted of a

net loss on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets of $1.5

million. For 2018, operating PPNR was $553.5 million, an increase

of $86.9 million, or 19%, from $466.6 million in 2017.1

The non-operating income items1 for 2018 consisted of a

net loss on sales of investment securities of $7.7 million and net

unrealized losses on assets measured at fair value of $3.6 million. The

non-operating or non-recurring expense items for 2018 consisted of a

$7.6 million charitable contribution and a $1.2 million adjustment

related to the Company's 401(k) plan and other miscellaneous items.

The Company had 1,787 full-time equivalent employees and 47 offices at

December 31, 2018, compared to 1,795 employees and 47 offices at

September 30, 2018, and 1,725 employees and 47 offices at December 31,

2017.

1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Balance Sheet

Gross loans totaled $17.71 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of

$978 million from $16.73 billion at September 30, 2018, and an increase

of $2.62 billion from $15.09 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase

from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $377 million in

residential real estate loans, $275 million in commercial and industrial

loans, and $260 million in CRE, non-owner occupied loans. From December

31, 2017, loans increased across all loan types, with the largest

increases in commercial and industrial loans of $922 million,

residential real estate loans of $778 million, construction and land

development loans of $503 million, and CRE, non-owner occupied loans of

$309 million. At December 31, 2018, the allowance for credit losses to

gross loans held for investment was 0.86%, compared to 0.90% at

September 30, 2018, and 0.93% at December 31, 2017. At December 31,

2018, the allowance for credit losses to total organic loans was 0.92%,

compared to 0.97% at September 30, 2018, and 1.03% at December 31, 2017.

The Company defines its organic loans as those loans that have not been

acquired in a transaction accounted for as a business combination.

Consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United

States ("GAAP"), the allowance for credit losses is not carried over in

an acquisition because acquired loans are recorded at fair value, which

discounts the loans based on expected future cash flows. Credit

discounts on acquired loans are included as a reduction to gross loans.

These discounts totaled $14.6 million at December 31, 2018, compared to

$17.2 million at September 30, 2018, and $27.0 million at December 31,

2017.

Deposits totaled $19.18 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of

$269 million from $18.91 billion at September 30, 2018, and an increase

of $2.20 billion from $16.97 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase

from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $577 million from

interest-bearing demand deposits and $272 million from savings and money

market accounts, partially offset by a decrease of $559 million in

non-interest bearing demand deposits. From December 31, 2017, deposits

increased across all deposit types, with the largest increases in

savings and money market accounts of $1.00 billion, interest-bearing

demand deposits of $969 million, and certificates of deposit of $214

million. Non-interest bearing deposits were $7.46 billion at December

31, 2018, compared to $8.01 billion at September 30, 2018, and $7.43

billion at December 31, 2017. Non-interest bearing deposits comprised

38.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2018, compared to 42.4% at

September 30, 2018, and 43.8% at December 31, 2017. The proportion of

savings and money market balances to total deposits was 38.2%, compared

to 37.3% at September 30, 2018, and 37.3% at December 31, 2017.

Interest-bearing demand deposits as a percentage of total deposits were

13.3% at December 31, 2018, compared to 10.5% at September 30, 2018, and

9.3% at December 31, 2017. Certificates of deposit as a percentage of

total deposits were 9.6% at December 31, 2018, compared to 9.8% at

September 30, 2018, and 9.6% at December 31, 2017. The Company’s ratio

of loans to deposits was 92.4% at December 31, 2018, compared to 88.5%

at September 30, 2018, and 88.9% at December 31, 2017.

Borrowings were $491 million at December 31, 2018, compared to zero at

September 30, 2018, and $390 million at December 31, 2017. The increase

in borrowings from September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 is due to an

increase in overnight advances.

Qualifying debt totaled $361 million at December 31, 2018, compared to

$359 million at September 30, 2018, and $377 million at December 31,

2017.

Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2018 was $2.61 billion, compared to

$2.49 billion at September 30, 2018, and $2.23 billion at December 31,

2017. The increase in stockholders' equity from September 30, 2018 and

December 31, 2017 is primarily a function of net income, partially

offset by share repurchases. Under the Company's common stock repurchase

program, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $250 million of

its shares of common stock. In December 2018, the Company repurchased

900,883 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 1% of the

Company's outstanding shares. Shares were repurchased at a weighted

average price of $39.58, for a total payment of $35.7 million.

At December 31, 2018, tangible common equity, net of tax, was 10.2% of

tangible assets1 and total capital was 13.2% of risk-weighted

assets. The Company’s tangible book value per share1 was

$22.07 at December 31, 2018, up 20.5% from December 31, 2017.

Total assets increased 4.2% to $23.11 billion at December 31, 2018, from

$22.18 billion at September 30, 2018, and increased 13.7% from $20.33

billion at December 31, 2017. The increase in total assets from the

prior year relates primarily to organic loan growth.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $6.0 million for the fourth and

third quarter 2018, compared to $5.0 million for the fourth quarter

2017. Net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter 2018 were $3.3 million,

or 0.08% of average loans (annualized), compared to $3.1 million, or

0.08%, in the third quarter 2018, and $1.4 million, or 0.04%, in the

fourth quarter 2017.

Nonaccrual loans decreased $9.1 million to $27.7 million during the

quarter and decreased $16.2 million during the year. Loans past due 90

days and still accruing totaled $0.6 million at December 31, 2018,

compared to zero at September 30, 2018, and less than $0.1 million at

December 31, 2017. Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest

totaled $16.6 million at December 31, 2018, an increase from $9.4

million at September 30, 2018, and an increase from $10.1 million at

December 31, 2017.

Repossessed assets totaled $17.9 million at December 31, 2018, a

decrease of $2.1 million from $20.0 million at September 30, 2018, and a

decrease of $10.6 million from $28.5 million at December 31, 2017.

Adversely graded loans and non-performing assets totaled $315.6 million

at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $42.7 million from $358.3 million at

September 30, 2018, and a decrease of $39.5 million from $355.2 million

at December 31, 2017.

The ratio of classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus the allowance for

credit losses, a common regulatory measure of asset quality, was 9.4% at

December 31, 2018, compared to 10.2% at September 30, 2018, and 10.3% at

December 31, 2017.1

1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Segment Highlights

The Company's reportable segments are aggregated primarily based on

geographic location, services offered, and markets served. The Company's

regional segments, which include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California,

and Northern California, provide full service banking and related

services to their respective markets. The operations from the regional

segments correspond to the following banking divisions: Alliance Bank of

Arizona, Bank of Nevada and First Independent Bank, Torrey Pines Bank,

and Bridge Bank.

The Company's National Business Lines ("NBL") segment provides

specialized banking services to niche markets. The Company's NBL

reportable segments include Homeowner Associations ("HOA") Services,

Hotel Franchise Finance ("HFF"), Public & Nonprofit Finance, Technology

& Innovation, and Other NBLs. These NBLs are managed centrally and are

broader in geographic scope than our other segments, though still

predominately located within our core market areas.

The Corporate & Other segment consists of the Company's investment

portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and

expense items not allocated to our other reportable segments, and

inter-segment eliminations.

Key management metrics for evaluating the performance of the Company's

Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, Northern California, and NBL

segments include loan and deposit growth, asset quality, and pre-tax

income.

The regional segments reported gross loan balances of $9.11 billion at

December 31, 2018, an increase of $134 million during the quarter, and

an increase of $734 million during the year. The growth in loans during

the quarter was driven by increases across all regional segments, with

the exception of Northern California. Nevada, Arizona, and Southern

California had loan growth of $67 million, $54 million, and $45 million,

respectively. These increases in loans were partially offset by a

decrease of $32 million in Northern California. All regional segments

contributed to the growth in loans during the year. The largest

increases were in Arizona, Southern California, and Nevada, with

increases of $324 million, $226 million, and $159 million, respectively.

Total deposits for the regional segments were $13.27 billion, a decrease

of $408 million during the quarter, and an increase of $338 million

during the year. During the quarter, Arizona, Southern California, and

Northern California had decreased deposits of $242 million, $203

million, and $112 million, respectively, which were partially offset by

increased deposits of $149 million in Nevada. During the year, Arizona

and Northern California had the largest increases in deposits of $249

million and $157 million, respectively, which were partially offset by a

decrease in deposits of $114 million in Southern California.

Pre-tax income for the regional segments was $86.8 million for the three

months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $0.4 million from the

three months ended September 30, 2018, and an increase of $3.3 million

from the three months ended December 31, 2017. Nevada, Southern

California and Northern California had increases in pre-tax income of

$1.2 million, $1.1 million, and $0.5 million, respectively, compared to

the three months ended September 30, 2018, which were offset by a

decrease of $3.3 million in Arizona. Nevada, Southern California, and

Arizona had the largest increases in pre-tax income from the three

months ended December 31, 2017 of $2.0 million, $0.7 million, and $0.5

million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the

regional segments reported total pre-tax income of $345.8 million, an

increase of $18.9 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.

Arizona, Northern California and Nevada had increases of $12.9 million,

$5.7 million, and $1.5 million, respectively. These increases were

partially offset by a decrease of $1.3 million in Southern California.

The NBL segments reported gross loan balances of $8.59 billion at

December 31, 2018, an increase of $846 million during the quarter, and

an increase of $1.88 billion during the year. The largest increases in

loans from the prior quarter relate to the Other NBLs and Technology &

Innovation segments, which increased loans by $672 million and $94

million, respectively. During the year, the largest drivers of the

increase in loans were Other NBLs, HFF, and Technology & Innovation

segments, with increases of $1.61 billion, $152 million, and $103

million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a

decrease in the Public & Nonprofit Finance segment of $33 million. Total

deposits for the NBL segments were $5.17 billion, an increase of $323

million during the quarter, and an increase of $1.20 billion during the

year. The increase in deposits from the prior quarter is attributable to

the Technology & Innovation and HOA Services segments, which increased

deposits by $240 million and $83 million, respectively. The increase of

$1.20 billion during the year is also the result of growth in both the

Technology & Innovation and HOA Services segments of $821 million and

$377 million, respectively.

Pre-tax income for the NBL segments was $55.6 million for the three

months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $4.2 million from the

three months ended September 30, 2018, and an increase of $4.9 million

from the three months ended December 31, 2017. The increase in pre-tax

income from the prior quarter relates to the Technology & Innovation and

Public & Nonprofit Finance segments, which increased by $4.5 million and

$0.2 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by

decreases in pre-tax income from the Other NBLs, HOA Services, and HFF

segments, which had decreases of $0.3 million, $0.2 million, and $0.1

million, respectively. The drivers of the increase in pre-tax income

from the same period in the prior year were the Technology & Innovation

and HOA Services segments, which had increases of $9.7 million and $2.5

million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by

decreases in pre-tax income for the Other NBLs, Public & Nonprofit

Finance, and HFF segments, which decreased by $4.2 million, $2.5

million, and $0.6 million, respectively. Pre-tax income for the NBL

segments for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $202.5 million, an

increase of $26.0 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.

The largest increases were in the Technology & Innovation, HOA Services,

and Other NBLs segments. These segments had increases of $21.0 million,

$9.1 million, and $6.9 million, respectively. These increases were

partially offset by a decrease of $11.1 million in the Public &

Nonprofit Finance segment.

Conference Call and Webcast

Western Alliance Bancorporation will host a conference call and live

webcast to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 financial results at 12:00

p.m. ET on Friday, January 25, 2019. Participants may access the call by

dialing 1-888-317-6003 and using passcode 3714893 or via live audio

webcast using the website link https://services.choruscall.com/links/wal190125CfXVCCZ8.html.

The webcast is also available via the Company’s website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com.

Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive

instructions.

Contacts

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Dale Gibbons, 602-952-5476

Read full story here
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles