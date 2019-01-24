PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL):
CEO COMMENTARY:
“Western Alliance again posted strong financial performance with
linked-quarter annualized loan growth of 23 percent and net revenues1
rising 18 percent, supported by stable asset quality,” said Chief
Executive Officer Kenneth Vecchione. “Net income rose to $435.8 million
and earnings per share of $4.14 for 2018 represented more than a 30
percent rise from prior year."
“For the quarter, loans increased $978 million, net interest margin
remained flat at 4.72 percent, deposits rose $269 million and our
revenue to expense efficiency ratio was 2.5 to 1, providing positive
operating leverage and lifting earnings to $119.1 million or $1.13
earnings per share. I am pleased with the Company's performance and the
momentum we carry into 2019.”
Income Statement
Net interest income was $243.5 million in the fourth quarter 2018, an
increase of $9.5 million from $234.0 million in the third quarter 2018,
and an increase of $32.5 million, or 15.4%, compared to the fourth
quarter 2017. For 2018, net interest income was $915.9 million, an
increase of $131.2 million, or 16.7%, compared to $784.7 million in
2017. As acquired loans are recorded at fair value in an acquisition,
purchase discounts on these acquired loans are recorded and accreted
into interest income based on expected future cash flows over the life
of the loans and may be accelerated upon prepayment of acquired loans.
Net interest income in the fourth quarter 2018 includes $4.5 million of
total accretion income from acquired loans, compared to $3.3 million in
the third quarter 2018, and $7.1 million in the fourth quarter 2017. Net
interest income in 2018 includes $18.4 million of total accretion income
from acquired loans, compared to $28.2 million in 2017.
The Company’s net interest margin in the fourth quarter 2018 was 4.72%,
consistent with the third quarter 2018, and a decrease from 4.73% in the
fourth quarter 2017. Adjusting net interest margin to include the
effects of the TCJA, which reduced the tax equivalent adjustment from
tax-exempt securities and loans, results in adjusted net interest margin1
of 4.61% for the fourth quarter 2017.
Operating non-interest income was $14.7 million for the fourth quarter
2018, compared to $12.9 million for the third quarter 2018, and $12.3
million for the fourth quarter 2017.1 The increase in
operating non-interest income from both the third quarter 2018 and the
fourth quarter 2017 primarily relates to an increase in income from
warrants. For 2018, operating non-interest income was $54.4 million, an
increase of $11.4 million, or 26%, compared to $43.0 million in 2017.1 The
increase in operating non-interest income from 2017 primarily relates to
an increase in income from equity investments and lending related income.
Net operating revenue was $258.2 million for the fourth quarter 2018, an
increase of $11.3 million, compared to $246.9 million for the third
quarter 2018, and an increase of $34.9 million, or 15.6%, compared to
$223.3 million for the fourth quarter 2017.1 For 2018, net
operating revenue was $970.3 million, an increase of $142.6 million,
or 17%, compared to $827.7 million in 2017.1
Operating non-interest expense was $109.6 million for the fourth quarter
2018, compared to $105.0 million for the third quarter 2018, and $95.4
million for the fourth quarter 2017.1 The Company’s operating
efficiency ratio1 on a tax equivalent basis was 41.5% for the
fourth quarter 2018, consistent with the third quarter 2018, and an
increase from 40.7% for the fourth quarter 2017. Adjusting the operating
efficiency ratio1 to include the effects of the lower
statutory corporate federal tax rate would result in an operating
efficiency ratio of 41.7% for the fourth quarter 2017. For 2018,
operating non-interest expense was $416.8 million, an increase of $55.8
million, or 15%, compared to $361.0 million in 2017.1
Income tax expense was $20.9 million for the fourth quarter 2018,
compared to $7.5 million for the third quarter 2018, and $35.0 million
for the fourth quarter 2017. Income tax expense for the third quarter
2018 includes the effect of management’s election to carryback to prior
tax years its 2017 federal net operating losses ("NOL"). These federal
NOLs resulted from the acceleration of deductions into and deferral of
revenue from 2017. Because the federal income tax rate was higher in the
years to which the carryback is applicable, a larger tax benefit
resulted from the decision to carryback the 2017 federal NOLs, rather
than carryforward these losses to future taxable years. Income tax
expense for 2018 was $74.5 million, a decrease of $51.8 million,
or 41.0%, compared to $126.3 million in 2017. Income tax expense for
2018 includes the effect of the TCJA, which lowered the statutory
corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.
Net income was $119.1 million for the fourth quarter 2018, an increase
of $8.0 million from $111.1 million for the third quarter 2018, and an
increase of $29.7 million, or 33.3%, from $89.3 million for the fourth
quarter 2017. Earnings per share was $1.13 for the fourth quarter 2018,
compared to $1.05 for the third quarter 2018, and $0.85 for the fourth
quarter 2017. For 2018, net income was $435.8 million, an increase
of $110.3 million, or 33.9%, compared to $325.5 million in 2017.
Earnings per share for 2018 was $4.14, an increase of 33.4%, compared
to $3.10 in 2017.
The Company views its operating pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") as a
key metric for assessing the Company’s earnings power, which it defines
as net operating revenue less operating non-interest expense. For the
fourth quarter 2018, the Company’s operating PPNR was $148.5 million, up
from $141.9 million in the third quarter 2018, and up 16.2% from $127.8
million in the fourth quarter 2017.1 The non-operating income
items1 for the fourth quarter 2018 consisted of net
unrealized losses on assets measured at fair value of $0.6 million and a
net loss on sales of investment securities of $0.4 million. The
non-operating expense item for the fourth quarter 2018 consisted of a
net loss on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets of $1.5
million. For 2018, operating PPNR was $553.5 million, an increase
of $86.9 million, or 19%, from $466.6 million in 2017.1
The non-operating income items1 for 2018 consisted of a
net loss on sales of investment securities of $7.7 million and net
unrealized losses on assets measured at fair value of $3.6 million. The
non-operating or non-recurring expense items for 2018 consisted of a
$7.6 million charitable contribution and a $1.2 million adjustment
related to the Company's 401(k) plan and other miscellaneous items.
The Company had 1,787 full-time equivalent employees and 47 offices at
December 31, 2018, compared to 1,795 employees and 47 offices at
September 30, 2018, and 1,725 employees and 47 offices at December 31,
2017.
Balance Sheet
Gross loans totaled $17.71 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of
$978 million from $16.73 billion at September 30, 2018, and an increase
of $2.62 billion from $15.09 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase
from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $377 million in
residential real estate loans, $275 million in commercial and industrial
loans, and $260 million in CRE, non-owner occupied loans. From December
31, 2017, loans increased across all loan types, with the largest
increases in commercial and industrial loans of $922 million,
residential real estate loans of $778 million, construction and land
development loans of $503 million, and CRE, non-owner occupied loans of
$309 million. At December 31, 2018, the allowance for credit losses to
gross loans held for investment was 0.86%, compared to 0.90% at
September 30, 2018, and 0.93% at December 31, 2017. At December 31,
2018, the allowance for credit losses to total organic loans was 0.92%,
compared to 0.97% at September 30, 2018, and 1.03% at December 31, 2017.
The Company defines its organic loans as those loans that have not been
acquired in a transaction accounted for as a business combination.
Consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United
States ("GAAP"), the allowance for credit losses is not carried over in
an acquisition because acquired loans are recorded at fair value, which
discounts the loans based on expected future cash flows. Credit
discounts on acquired loans are included as a reduction to gross loans.
These discounts totaled $14.6 million at December 31, 2018, compared to
$17.2 million at September 30, 2018, and $27.0 million at December 31,
2017.
Deposits totaled $19.18 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of
$269 million from $18.91 billion at September 30, 2018, and an increase
of $2.20 billion from $16.97 billion at December 31, 2017. The increase
from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $577 million from
interest-bearing demand deposits and $272 million from savings and money
market accounts, partially offset by a decrease of $559 million in
non-interest bearing demand deposits. From December 31, 2017, deposits
increased across all deposit types, with the largest increases in
savings and money market accounts of $1.00 billion, interest-bearing
demand deposits of $969 million, and certificates of deposit of $214
million. Non-interest bearing deposits were $7.46 billion at December
31, 2018, compared to $8.01 billion at September 30, 2018, and $7.43
billion at December 31, 2017. Non-interest bearing deposits comprised
38.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2018, compared to 42.4% at
September 30, 2018, and 43.8% at December 31, 2017. The proportion of
savings and money market balances to total deposits was 38.2%, compared
to 37.3% at September 30, 2018, and 37.3% at December 31, 2017.
Interest-bearing demand deposits as a percentage of total deposits were
13.3% at December 31, 2018, compared to 10.5% at September 30, 2018, and
9.3% at December 31, 2017. Certificates of deposit as a percentage of
total deposits were 9.6% at December 31, 2018, compared to 9.8% at
September 30, 2018, and 9.6% at December 31, 2017. The Company’s ratio
of loans to deposits was 92.4% at December 31, 2018, compared to 88.5%
at September 30, 2018, and 88.9% at December 31, 2017.
Borrowings were $491 million at December 31, 2018, compared to zero at
September 30, 2018, and $390 million at December 31, 2017. The increase
in borrowings from September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 is due to an
increase in overnight advances.
Qualifying debt totaled $361 million at December 31, 2018, compared to
$359 million at September 30, 2018, and $377 million at December 31,
2017.
Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2018 was $2.61 billion, compared to
$2.49 billion at September 30, 2018, and $2.23 billion at December 31,
2017. The increase in stockholders' equity from September 30, 2018 and
December 31, 2017 is primarily a function of net income, partially
offset by share repurchases. Under the Company's common stock repurchase
program, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $250 million of
its shares of common stock. In December 2018, the Company repurchased
900,883 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 1% of the
Company's outstanding shares. Shares were repurchased at a weighted
average price of $39.58, for a total payment of $35.7 million.
At December 31, 2018, tangible common equity, net of tax, was 10.2% of
tangible assets1 and total capital was 13.2% of risk-weighted
assets. The Company’s tangible book value per share1 was
$22.07 at December 31, 2018, up 20.5% from December 31, 2017.
Total assets increased 4.2% to $23.11 billion at December 31, 2018, from
$22.18 billion at September 30, 2018, and increased 13.7% from $20.33
billion at December 31, 2017. The increase in total assets from the
prior year relates primarily to organic loan growth.
Asset Quality
The provision for credit losses was $6.0 million for the fourth and
third quarter 2018, compared to $5.0 million for the fourth quarter
2017. Net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter 2018 were $3.3 million,
or 0.08% of average loans (annualized), compared to $3.1 million, or
0.08%, in the third quarter 2018, and $1.4 million, or 0.04%, in the
fourth quarter 2017.
Nonaccrual loans decreased $9.1 million to $27.7 million during the
quarter and decreased $16.2 million during the year. Loans past due 90
days and still accruing totaled $0.6 million at December 31, 2018,
compared to zero at September 30, 2018, and less than $0.1 million at
December 31, 2017. Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest
totaled $16.6 million at December 31, 2018, an increase from $9.4
million at September 30, 2018, and an increase from $10.1 million at
December 31, 2017.
Repossessed assets totaled $17.9 million at December 31, 2018, a
decrease of $2.1 million from $20.0 million at September 30, 2018, and a
decrease of $10.6 million from $28.5 million at December 31, 2017.
Adversely graded loans and non-performing assets totaled $315.6 million
at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $42.7 million from $358.3 million at
September 30, 2018, and a decrease of $39.5 million from $355.2 million
at December 31, 2017.
The ratio of classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus the allowance for
credit losses, a common regulatory measure of asset quality, was 9.4% at
December 31, 2018, compared to 10.2% at September 30, 2018, and 10.3% at
December 31, 2017.1
Segment Highlights
The Company's reportable segments are aggregated primarily based on
geographic location, services offered, and markets served. The Company's
regional segments, which include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California,
and Northern California, provide full service banking and related
services to their respective markets. The operations from the regional
segments correspond to the following banking divisions: Alliance Bank of
Arizona, Bank of Nevada and First Independent Bank, Torrey Pines Bank,
and Bridge Bank.
The Company's National Business Lines ("NBL") segment provides
specialized banking services to niche markets. The Company's NBL
reportable segments include Homeowner Associations ("HOA") Services,
Hotel Franchise Finance ("HFF"), Public & Nonprofit Finance, Technology
& Innovation, and Other NBLs. These NBLs are managed centrally and are
broader in geographic scope than our other segments, though still
predominately located within our core market areas.
The Corporate & Other segment consists of the Company's investment
portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and
expense items not allocated to our other reportable segments, and
inter-segment eliminations.
Key management metrics for evaluating the performance of the Company's
Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, Northern California, and NBL
segments include loan and deposit growth, asset quality, and pre-tax
income.
The regional segments reported gross loan balances of $9.11 billion at
December 31, 2018, an increase of $134 million during the quarter, and
an increase of $734 million during the year. The growth in loans during
the quarter was driven by increases across all regional segments, with
the exception of Northern California. Nevada, Arizona, and Southern
California had loan growth of $67 million, $54 million, and $45 million,
respectively. These increases in loans were partially offset by a
decrease of $32 million in Northern California. All regional segments
contributed to the growth in loans during the year. The largest
increases were in Arizona, Southern California, and Nevada, with
increases of $324 million, $226 million, and $159 million, respectively.
Total deposits for the regional segments were $13.27 billion, a decrease
of $408 million during the quarter, and an increase of $338 million
during the year. During the quarter, Arizona, Southern California, and
Northern California had decreased deposits of $242 million, $203
million, and $112 million, respectively, which were partially offset by
increased deposits of $149 million in Nevada. During the year, Arizona
and Northern California had the largest increases in deposits of $249
million and $157 million, respectively, which were partially offset by a
decrease in deposits of $114 million in Southern California.
Pre-tax income for the regional segments was $86.8 million for the three
months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $0.4 million from the
three months ended September 30, 2018, and an increase of $3.3 million
from the three months ended December 31, 2017. Nevada, Southern
California and Northern California had increases in pre-tax income of
$1.2 million, $1.1 million, and $0.5 million, respectively, compared to
the three months ended September 30, 2018, which were offset by a
decrease of $3.3 million in Arizona. Nevada, Southern California, and
Arizona had the largest increases in pre-tax income from the three
months ended December 31, 2017 of $2.0 million, $0.7 million, and $0.5
million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the
regional segments reported total pre-tax income of $345.8 million, an
increase of $18.9 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.
Arizona, Northern California and Nevada had increases of $12.9 million,
$5.7 million, and $1.5 million, respectively. These increases were
partially offset by a decrease of $1.3 million in Southern California.
The NBL segments reported gross loan balances of $8.59 billion at
December 31, 2018, an increase of $846 million during the quarter, and
an increase of $1.88 billion during the year. The largest increases in
loans from the prior quarter relate to the Other NBLs and Technology &
Innovation segments, which increased loans by $672 million and $94
million, respectively. During the year, the largest drivers of the
increase in loans were Other NBLs, HFF, and Technology & Innovation
segments, with increases of $1.61 billion, $152 million, and $103
million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a
decrease in the Public & Nonprofit Finance segment of $33 million. Total
deposits for the NBL segments were $5.17 billion, an increase of $323
million during the quarter, and an increase of $1.20 billion during the
year. The increase in deposits from the prior quarter is attributable to
the Technology & Innovation and HOA Services segments, which increased
deposits by $240 million and $83 million, respectively. The increase of
$1.20 billion during the year is also the result of growth in both the
Technology & Innovation and HOA Services segments of $821 million and
$377 million, respectively.
Pre-tax income for the NBL segments was $55.6 million for the three
months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $4.2 million from the
three months ended September 30, 2018, and an increase of $4.9 million
from the three months ended December 31, 2017. The increase in pre-tax
income from the prior quarter relates to the Technology & Innovation and
Public & Nonprofit Finance segments, which increased by $4.5 million and
$0.2 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by
decreases in pre-tax income from the Other NBLs, HOA Services, and HFF
segments, which had decreases of $0.3 million, $0.2 million, and $0.1
million, respectively. The drivers of the increase in pre-tax income
from the same period in the prior year were the Technology & Innovation
and HOA Services segments, which had increases of $9.7 million and $2.5
million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by
decreases in pre-tax income for the Other NBLs, Public & Nonprofit
Finance, and HFF segments, which decreased by $4.2 million, $2.5
million, and $0.6 million, respectively. Pre-tax income for the NBL
segments for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $202.5 million, an
increase of $26.0 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2017.
The largest increases were in the Technology & Innovation, HOA Services,
and Other NBLs segments. These segments had increases of $21.0 million,
$9.1 million, and $6.9 million, respectively. These increases were
partially offset by a decrease of $11.1 million in the Public &
Nonprofit Finance segment.
