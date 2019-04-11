New Ratings Include ‘P-1’ Short Term Deposit Rating and ‘A2’ Long
Term Deposit Rating
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL), one the nation’s
top-performing banking companies, today announced that its primary
subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, has earned the following ratings from
Moody’s Investors Service:
Baseline Credit Assessment, baa1
Short term deposit rating, P-1
Long term deposit rating, A2
Moody’s Baseline Credit Assessment for Western Alliance Bank of “baa1”
matches that of some of the nation’s largest banking companies.
“We are pleased with Moody’s ratings, which underscore Western
Alliance’s strong position as an excellent banking resource for
businesses of all kinds,” said Dale Gibbons, Vice Chairman and Chief
Financial Officer, Western Alliance Bank. “Moody’s recognized as part of
its analysis Western Alliance Bank’s strong balance sheet, good core
deposit funding and high earnings power. Our value proposition is our
business acumen, our responsiveness and our ability to structure our
services to meet our clients’ needs.”
Western Alliance Bank also has a long term deposit rating of “A” from
Kroll Bond Rating Agency.
Earlier this month, Western Alliance Bancorporation was named the
country’s #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation
(NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies and
has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for
four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Its primary subsidiary, Western
Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth
ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior
service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury
management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful
array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise
and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A
national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank
operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has
offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.
