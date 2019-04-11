New Ratings Include ‘P-1’ Short Term Deposit Rating and ‘A2’ Long

Term Deposit Rating

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL), one the nation’s

top-performing banking companies, today announced that its primary

subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, has earned the following ratings from

Moody’s Investors Service:



  • Baseline Credit Assessment, baa1


  • Short term deposit rating, P-1


  • Long term deposit rating, A2

Moody’s Baseline Credit Assessment for Western Alliance Bank of “baa1”

matches that of some of the nation’s largest banking companies.

“We are pleased with Moody’s ratings, which underscore Western

Alliance’s strong position as an excellent banking resource for

businesses of all kinds,” said Dale Gibbons, Vice Chairman and Chief

Financial Officer, Western Alliance Bank. “Moody’s recognized as part of

its analysis Western Alliance Bank’s strong balance sheet, good core

deposit funding and high earnings power. Our value proposition is our

business acumen, our responsiveness and our ability to structure our

services to meet our clients’ needs.”

Western Alliance Bank also has a long term deposit rating of “A” from

Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

Earlier this month, Western Alliance Bancorporation was named the

country’s #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation

(NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies and

has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for

four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Its primary subsidiary, Western

Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their growth

ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior

service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury

management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful

array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise

and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A

national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank

operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has

offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Young

EVP, Chief Marketing Officer

(602)

346-7352

INVESTORS CONTACT: Dale Gibbons

Vice Chairman

and Chief Financial Officer

(602) 952-5476

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles