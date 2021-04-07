Western Alliance Completes Previously Announced AmeriHome Mortgage Company Transaction

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of the acquisition of AmeriHome; (ii) the completion of the sale of certain mortgage servicing rights; (iii) objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts; and (iv) other statements identified by words such as “may,” “assumes,” “approximately,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Western Alliance and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Western Alliance. In addition, these forward- looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change and difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. As a result, actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of possible uncertainties. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: