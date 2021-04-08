Western Alliance Ranks #1 for Performance on S&P Global Market Intelligence's List of 50 Largest Public U.S. Banks for 2020

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is the nation’s top-performing among the 50 largest public U.S. banks for 2020, according to a new report from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The bank earned the #1 position for the second year in a row.
S&P Global Market Intelligence recognized Western Alliance Bancorporation, parent of Western Alliance Bank, in particular for its strong earnings growth and resilient credit performance in 2020. The ranking is based on three major categories: growth, weighted at 35%, profitability, weighted at 35%, and safety and soundness, weighted at 30%.
“This important balance of exceptional growth without compromising our longstanding conservative credit approach is the bedrock of Western Alliance culture,” said Kenneth A. Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer, Western Alliance Bank. “Our people do an incredible job of working closely with clients across the economy to shape solutions that make sense for their businesses and for the bank.”
In its report, S&P Global Market Intelligence quoted Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher McGratty, who wrote after the bank’s fourth quarter 2020 earnings release, "For an industry that is starved for growth, [Western Alliance] remains in rare company."
About Western Alliance Bank
With more than $35 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. Most recently, the bank added to these capabilities with the acquisition of AmeriHome Mortgage, a leading national business-to-business mortgage platform. Serving clients across the country wherever business happens, Western Alliance Bank operates individual, full-service banking brands and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.
