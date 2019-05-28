PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is the nation’s
top-performing regional bank, according to S&P Global Market
Intelligence’s 2018 ranking of regional banks. The bank moved up to the
#1 position from the #2 spot, which it earned in both 2017 and 2016.
S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked the best-performing regional banks
using six core financial metrics that focus on profitability, asset
quality and loan growth for 2018. According to the report, Western
Alliance was a strong performer all-around, outpacing the top 25
regional bank median in five of the six ranking metrics. Per this
report, regional banks are those with $10 billion to $50 billion in
assets.
“Everything we do is focused on helping our clients meet their growth
ambitions,” said Kenneth A. Vecchione, Chief Executive Officer, Western
Alliance Bank. “This approach drives our own success, and we’re
appreciative of our talented, hard-working people that put customers
first, every day.”
This honor follows the recent announcement that Western Alliance again
ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list. Western
Alliance has been cited by Forbes as one of the top 10 banks in the
country for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Forbes’ annual list ranks
the 100 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts based on growth,
credit quality and profitability.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation
(NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies.
Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market
Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in
America” list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Its primary
subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients
realize their growth ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers
who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan,
deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also
benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that
provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of
industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint,
Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service
banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more
information, visit westernalliancebank.com.
Contacts
MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Young
Chief Marketing Officer
(602)
346-7352
INVESTORS CONTACT: Dale Gibbons
Chief Financial Officer
(602)
952-5476