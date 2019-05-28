PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is the nation’s

top-performing regional bank, according to S&P Global Market

Intelligence’s 2018 ranking of regional banks. The bank moved up to the

#1 position from the #2 spot, which it earned in both 2017 and 2016.

S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked the best-performing regional banks

using six core financial metrics that focus on profitability, asset

quality and loan growth for 2018. According to the report, Western

Alliance was a strong performer all-around, outpacing the top 25

regional bank median in five of the six ranking metrics. Per this

report, regional banks are those with $10 billion to $50 billion in

assets.

“Everything we do is focused on helping our clients meet their growth

ambitions,” said Kenneth A. Vecchione, Chief Executive Officer, Western

Alliance Bank. “This approach drives our own success, and we’re

appreciative of our talented, hard-working people that put customers

first, every day.”

This honor follows the recent announcement that Western Alliance again

ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list. Western

Alliance has been cited by Forbes as one of the top 10 banks in the

country for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Forbes’ annual list ranks

the 100 largest publicly traded banks and thrifts based on growth,

credit quality and profitability.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $20 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation

(NYSE:WAL) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies.

Western Alliance is ranked #1 regional bank by S&P Global Market

Intelligence for 2018 and in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in

America” list for four consecutive years, 2016-2019. Its primary

subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients

realize their growth ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers

who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan,

deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also

benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that

provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of

industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint,

Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service

banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more

information, visit westernalliancebank.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Young

Chief Marketing Officer

(602)

346-7352

INVESTORS CONTACT: Dale Gibbons

Chief Financial Officer

(602)

952-5476

