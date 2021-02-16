Western Alliance to Acquire AmeriHome, a Leading National B2B Mortgage Acquirer & Servicer

Under the terms of the agreement, AmeriHome will become a subsidiary of Western Alliance Bank. Western Alliance will pay cash consideration of $275 million plus adjusted tangible book value at closing for an estimated aggregate consideration of $1.0 billion (based on AmeriHome’s December 31, 2020 results). Western Alliance expects to achieve annual after-tax funding cost synergies of approximately $50 million with total estimated after-tax merger and integration costs of approximately $27 million. The purchase price represents approximately 1.4x adjusted tangible book value based on December 31, 2020 financials and is estimated to create modest dilution to Western Alliance’s tangible book value per share that we expect to earn back in less than one year. Before the end of the second quarter of 2021, Western Alliance intends to raise approximately $275 million of primary capital through a registered public offering of common stock to support the transaction and future growth. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing terms and conditions. After closing of the transaction, Western Alliance plans to optimize the acquired mortgage servicing rights assets for both ongoing operations and regulatory capital treatment.