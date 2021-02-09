Western Window Systems’ Sliding Glass Doors Showcased in More Than Two Dozen Award-Winning Master-Planned Communities

“Our team is proud to be a part of these well-designed communities,” said Chet Willis, vice president of production builder sales at Western Window Systems. “Our involvement in these communities is indicative of how important indoor-outdoor living space is to successful new builds. It’s becoming critical. With more time at home, having a flexible environment with outdoor access equals enhanced physical and mental health for homeowners. We’re seeing privatized outdoor living space as a most-wanted feature in a new home.”

According to a May 2019 Forbes’ article, indoor-outdoor living space tops the wish lists of many home buyers. A national 2019 survey of new home shoppers by John Burns Real Estate Consulting found 30 percent of detached new home shoppers would consider attached housing for such private outdoor spaces like a rooftop terrace, deck or private yard. When new home shoppers in general are seeking a lot, 44 percent said they are “looking for an outside deck where I can sit and enjoy the outdoors and views.”