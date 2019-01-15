Non-profit Credit, Student Loan Counseling Agency Take Charge America

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Many parents dream of sending their children off to college – to

earn a degree, launch a successful career, and make a healthy, happy

life for themselves. For many families, this means taking out loans to

cover the cost of tuition and expenses.

“It’s important for parents to understand the ins and outs of student

loans,” said Jeremy Wine, student loan supervisor for Take Charge

America, a national

nonprofit credit counseling and student loan counseling agency. “As

long as parents are clear on the terms, they can help their

college-bound children begin adulthood on the right foot without risking

their own financial well-being.”

Wine shares five things parents need to know about student loans:



  1. FAFSA: First things first, students should complete the Free
    Application for Federal Student Aid to determine their eligibility for
    federal loans and grants. Students from low-income families, for
    example, may qualify for a Federal Pell Grant worth up to $6,095
    annually.


  2. Federal vs. Private: One question students and their parents
    should consider is whether they should take out federal or private
    student loans. Compared to private loans, federal loans typically
    offer lower interest rates along with better repayment options, like
    income-driven repayment and postponement of payments.

    Additionally,
    private lenders usually require a co-signer – typically a parent –
    meaning parents are on the hook for any late or missed payments. It’s
    risky business, as any issues with a student’s repayment will damage
    parents’ credit scores and may prevent them from taking out other
    loans in the future.


  3. Parent PLUS Loan: Parents who want to help pay for college but
    don’t have the money saved can also apply for a Parent
    PLUS Loan    . Among the benefits, this loan offers a fixed interest
    rate, flexible repayment terms, and a tax deduction on interest up to
    $2,500. Unlike other federal student loans, the PLUS loan requires a
    credit check.


  4. Repayment Calculator: How long will it take to repay a student
    loan? Too few people consider this question before borrowing money for
    college. Using a student
    loan payoff calculator     can give parents and their children a sense
    of future monthly payments, and will also encourage students to think
    carefully about their career path and earning potential.


  5. College vs. Retirement: Paying a child’s college expenses is a
    very generous – and very pricey – endeavor. It’s important for parents
    to take a pragmatic approach – helping their children choose an
    appropriate school at an affordable cost – rather than setting their
    hearts on a “perfect,” and unjustifiably expensive, college. Moreover,
    they’re wise to consider their own finances before taking out a loan
    for their child’s education. This is especially true for people who
    already have debt or whose retirement accounts are too small. In such
    cases, parents should put their own financial needs first.

For information about student loans and repayment options, visit Take

Charge America at studentloans.takechargeamerica.org

or call (877) 784-2008.

