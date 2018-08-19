Officials broke ground on the El Rio Health Southeast facility expansion at 6950 E. Golf Links Road this week.

 BWS Architects, Inc.

El Rio Health is expanding its southeast campus at 6950 E. Golf Links Road to serve more than 9,400 additional patients a year.

The current site will more than double in size from 14,000 square feet to 36,000 square feet, supported by a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A $6.1 million building permit was issued for the project.

New and expanded services offered will include: dental care, behavioral health, midwifery and OB/GYN services, wellness classes as well as expanded pediatrics and family medicine services, said Nancy Johnson, CEO of El Rio Health.

Other construction activity around town includes:

  • Amazon pulled a second building permit, valued at $31.7 million, for its massive warehouse and distribution center at the Port of Tucson, 6701 S. Kolb Road.
  • A south side Hobby Lobby got a $6.5 million permit for its 54,500-square-foot shop at the new shopping center on Irvington Road and Interstate 19.
  • The Geico Call Center at The Bridges, on Tucson’s south side, got a $3.3 million permit for the foundation at 3050 S. M L King Jr. Way.
  • Pima County got a $2.7 million permit to remodel its building at 115 N. Church Ave.
  • Grace Church is under construction at 2301 E. Sahuarita Road. A $2.5 million permit was issued for the 16,130-square-foot church.
  • VCA Valley Animal Hospital is expanding at 4984 E. 22nd St. A $1.6 million permit was issued.
  • A $654,991 permit was issued for a new fire station in Three Points at 7400 S. Sandario Road.
  • Pepsi Bottling Facility at 3131 E. Transcon Way received a $555,300 improvement permit.
  • City Park, 40 E. Congress St., got a $464,000 tenant-improvement permit for its fifth floor office and event space.
Information on building permits from Ginger Kneup, ginger@orangereports.com, owner of Bright Future Real Estate Research. Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com.