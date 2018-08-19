El Rio Health is expanding its southeast campus at 6950 E. Golf Links Road to serve more than 9,400 additional patients a year.
The current site will more than double in size from 14,000 square feet to 36,000 square feet, supported by a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
A $6.1 million building permit was issued for the project.
New and expanded services offered will include: dental care, behavioral health, midwifery and OB/GYN services, wellness classes as well as expanded pediatrics and family medicine services, said Nancy Johnson, CEO of El Rio Health.
Other construction activity around town includes:
- Amazon pulled a second building permit, valued at $31.7 million, for its massive warehouse and distribution center at the Port of Tucson, 6701 S. Kolb Road.
- A south side Hobby Lobby got a $6.5 million permit for its 54,500-square-foot shop at the new shopping center on Irvington Road and Interstate 19.
- The Geico Call Center at The Bridges, on Tucson’s south side, got a $3.3 million permit for the foundation at 3050 S. M L King Jr. Way.
- Pima County got a $2.7 million permit to remodel its building at 115 N. Church Ave.
- Grace Church is under construction at 2301 E. Sahuarita Road. A $2.5 million permit was issued for the 16,130-square-foot church.
- VCA Valley Animal Hospital is expanding at 4984 E. 22nd St. A $1.6 million permit was issued.
- A $654,991 permit was issued for a new fire station in Three Points at 7400 S. Sandario Road.
- Pepsi Bottling Facility at 3131 E. Transcon Way received a $555,300 improvement permit.
- City Park, 40 E. Congress St., got a $464,000 tenant-improvement permit for its fifth floor office and event space.