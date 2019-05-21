Metro PCS by Sprint has signed a lease for one of the spots at El Campo Center when renovations are completed.

 Gabriela Rico / Arizona Daily Star

Renovations of a midtown shopping center are underway.

Upgrades to El Campo Center, on the southwest corner of 22nd Street and Country Club Road, are expected to be complete this summer.

An initial $25,000 permit was issued for the former El Campo Tire Store. A 10,823-square-foot retail space will be developed and Metro PCS by Sprint has signed a lease for one of the spots.

The adjacent Food City will also be remodeled.

Steve Shell is the project’s architect; MW Morrissey Construction is the general contractor and the project’s real estate broker is Craig Finfrock, with Commercial Retail Advisors LLC.

Other construction activity around town includes:

