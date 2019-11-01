Construction of the first phase of the Kino South Sports Complex is underway with more than 160 acres cleared for multiuse fields.
The 12 lighted fields with natural grass will be suitable for rugby, football, soccer or lacrosse. There will also be a 20-court pickleball facility, parking for nearly 800 vehicles and a central promenade area with picnic-style seating, concessions and locker rooms.
The project was identified and approved in Pima County’s 2012-2014 Economic Development Plan, and the county pulled a $833,868 permit to start Phase I. The total project has an estimated value of $26 million.
Officials hope to attract regional and national tournaments to the sports complex.
The facility is at 2345 E. Benson Highway and is expected to be complete next year.
Other construction activity around town includes:
A $3.5 million permit was issued for the new JTED school at 3300 S. Park Ave
The growing southeast side is getting a new $1.2 million library at 10931 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way
- Pima County pulled a $1 million permit for office upgrades at
- A factory shell is going up at
- The HSL Center of Opportunity got a permit of $831,538 for its 6,160-square-foot center at
- The University Medical Center Corp. is doing an $800,00 remodel of its compounding pharmacy at
- The National Advanced Fire and Resource Institute got a $700,000 permit for its 24,950-square-foot training center at
- A warehouse/office development at
- A $425,618 permit was issued for the urgent care center going into The Crossing at Sahuarita shopping center,
