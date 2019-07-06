The new Texas Instruments building is on the rise on the last vacant parcel in the Williams Centre, near East Broadway and South Craycroft Road.
The $29 million facility is expected to open next year and the company plans to add about 35 jobs at the new site.
The global semiconductor design and manufacturing company already has more than 300 employees in Tucson. Its additional jobs carry average salaries of $143,000.
The 125,000-square-foot building on 8.2 acres is being built by Sundt Construction Inc.
Other construction activity around town includes:
- A $20 million permit was issued for the new Tucson Convention Center hotel at 280 S. Church Ave. The 170-room Doubletree by Hilton is expected to open in late 2020.
- The Marriott hotel at 880 E. Second St., received $1.8 million in permits for upgrades.
- A retail shell building is going up at 2502 E. Grant Road with a $1.3 million permit for 12,250 square feet of space.
- Phi Beta Phi Sorority is undergoing $1.2 million in improvements to its house at 1035 N. Mountain Ave.
- The city of Tucson got a $1.5 million permit for a new executive terminal and hangar at 1961 E. Flightline Drive.
- A $1 million permit was issued to the Tucson Museum of Art for its Kasser Gallery at 140 N. Main Ave.
- On the city’s southeast side, a retail shell building received a $793,890 permit for 7,300 square feet of space.
- Raising Cane’s got a $677,389 permit for a 4,983-square-foot restaurant at 4219 N. Oracle Road.
- Work continues on a new indoor trampoline and entertainment center, Defy Tucson, with a permit for $625,000 worth of improvements at 4861 N. Stone Ave.
- A Culver’s restaurant got a $604,933 permit for a 4,450-square-foot shop at 1955 W. Valencia Road.