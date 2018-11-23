A 70-year-old hotel in downtown Tucson is tripling in size.
The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave., will grow from 10 rooms to 30 next year, said owner Monique Lane.
It was built as a hotel in 1948 but became nightly and weekly rental apartments before she bought the place in 2014.
“We brought the old rooms back to life,” Lane said, noting that nothing had been updated and the original polished concrete and tongue and groove ceilings were intact. “They’d been preserved through benign neglect.”
The expanded hotel will also have a kitchen and lounge. The hotel features vintage furniture and local artwork on display and for sale with record players and a selection of vinyl records in the rooms.
“We’re close enough to downtown where people can walk to the restaurants, bars and shows,” Lane said, “and intimate for people in the neighborhoods to put their friends and family.”
The $4.5 million project was designed by architects Repp+McLain Design and Seaver Franks Architects. It is being constructed by MW Morrissey.
Other construction activity around town includes:
- A $20 million permit was issued for 122 Monier Apartments at 160 S. Avenida del Convento, west of downtown.
- The Flin apartments, at 110 S. Church Ave. at the site of La Placita, got a $49 million permit for 244 units.
- A new, $19.9 million power plant for Unisource Energy Corp. is under construction at 3950 E. Irvington Road.
- Pima County is remodeling the old courthouse at 115 N. Church Ave., with a $2.7 million permit.
- The Tanque Verde Guest Ranch is adding an event venue at 14285 E. Speedway. The $1.9 million permit was issued for the 16,680-square-foot project.
- An $882,000 permit was pulled for a shell building at the new shopping center, Feldmans at University Commons, 243 E. Speedway.
- Thompson Western Investment Corp. got an $879,000 permit for a 10,328-square-foot storage building at 1015 S. Cherry Ave.
- The Hampton Inn at 1375 W. Grant Road is getting a $900,000 remodel.