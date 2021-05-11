WhenToTest.org Collaborates with Arizona State University College of Health Solutions and Project N95 to Streamline Access to COVID-19 Tests

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #covid19 --WhenToTest.org announced today a new collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU) and Project N95 that will help organizations meet the challenge of safely remaining open or resuming physical operations, and easily acquire COVID-19 diagnostic tests in small or large quantities from approved, vetted suppliers. ASU College of Health Solutions’ Testing Commons program provides comprehensive information about COVID-19 tests worldwide; Project N95 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has served as a trusted source for vetted personal protective equipment.

Over the past six months, the Consortia for Improving Medicine with Innovation and Technology (CIMIT) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Institute for Data Systems and Society (MIT IDSS) developed WhenToTest.org with support from the National Institute of Health’s RADx Tech program. This online platform helps organizations determine how COVID-19 mitigation strategies can be most effectively combined with the latest testing approaches to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in their workplaces. Now, after users engage with the guidance on WhenToTest.org, they can easily connect to ASU’s ConnectToTest.org for a list of current EUA-approved tests and to Project N95’s online shop to buy tests from an initial set of manufacturers, as well as other supplies, to implement their testing programs.