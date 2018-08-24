White Castle, that bastion of small-burger loveliness born in the Midwest, is finally making its way to the Southwest.

The chain will open a location in Scottsdale's The Block at Pima Center off Loop 101 near the Scottsdale 101 Entertainment Corridor in 2019.

2019 seems like a lifetime in burger years!

This will be the chain's first foray west of St. Louis. Our closest connection is Las Vegas, where the advent of White Castle created such a crush of so-called Cravers scrambling for the small, square burgers that the restaurant had to close for several hours on that first day to restock.

We're imagining a similar fate when they open in Scottsdale. 

Back in 1982, White Castle teased Arizona when it sent two semi-trucks filled with thousands of sliders to Cravers in Fountain Hills. They dubbed it the  “Midwest Fest” and sold 100,000-plus sliders, with proceeds benefitting an Arizona handicapped facility.

No word on whether the Scottsdale White Castle will inspire the Columbus, Ohio, family-owned company to also come to Tucson. We'll be hoping for our own Midwest Fest.

White Castle has nearly 400 restaurants in 13 states. You also can get the famous little burgers in your local grocery store.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch