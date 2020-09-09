White Hat Life Science Investor Conference Creates Opportunities for Innovators and Investors

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AZBW--AZBio has announced the members of the 2020 cohort of Presenting Companies at White Hat 2020. The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference (White Hat 2020) is a biotech and healthcare investor conference that will showcase exciting biotech and medtech companies from across the Rocky Mountain & Southwest Region in an all-digital format September 13 – 19, 2020 during Arizona Bioscience Week.
Investors and other attendees will have the opportunity to connect with a new generation of biotech and healthcare pioneers using virtual meetings via the Arizona Bioscience Week app.
Today innovators across the Rocky Mountain Southwest Region are pioneering new ways to:
Prevent disease and improve health;
Provide more timely and accurate diagnostics;
Personalize therapies so that the right patient gets the right treatments at the right time and has the best possible outcome;
Engineer medical devices that improve the quality of life; and
Utilize the best of information technology to promote healthy behaviors, manage disease, and improve care.
White Hat 2020 will feature video pitch presentations from 32 exciting biotech and medtech companies from across the Rocky Mountain & Southwest Region from September 13 – 19, 2020 during Arizona Bioscience Week.
The Arizona Bioscience Week App enables investors and innovators to make connections and schedule virtual web-based or phone meetings.
“Since the first White Hat Life Science Investor Conference in 2014, the White Hat Presenting Companies conference cohorts have gone on to attract combined private investments in excess of $891 million,” stated Joan Koerber-Walker, president & CEO of the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio). “This is a testament to the quality of the life science companies growing and innovating in the Rocky Mountain Southwest Region.”
The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference is a collaborative event hosted by the state bioscience associations from across the Rocky Mountain Southwest including AZBio, Biocom, BioUtah, Colorado Bioscience Association (CBSA), Montana Bioscience Alliance, New Mexico Bio, and South Dakota Bio,
The White Hat 2020 Cohort of Presenting Companies includes:
AdviNow Medical
Aqualung Therapeutics Corp
AquaVitas LLC
Avery Therapeutics, Inc
Beacon Biomedical, Inc.
Botanisol Analytics
BraveHeart Wireless, Inc.
Calviri
Cereset
Certus Critical Care
Crenae Therapeutics
Epitel
i-calQ
i-Lumen Scientific, Inc.
IMNA Solutions
Infinitum Health, LLC
Inherent Biosciences, Inc.
Innate Immunity LLC
Majelco Medical, Inc.
PhotoPharmics
Resonea
RexPay, Inc.
Safkan Health
Sentinel Monitoring Systems, Inc.
SinuSys
Solo-Dex, Inc.
Systems Oncology
TapRoot Interventions & Solutions
The Patient Company
Turner Imaging Systems
Valley Fever Solutions
VitaNav, Inc.
Accredited Investors receive complimentary registration and have exclusive access to the Presenting Company Gallery of video presentations within the Arizona Bioscience Week partnering app as well as access to a wide range of industry focused sessions.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for investors from across the United States and around the world to learn more about life science investment opportunities developing in the Rocky Mountain Southwest Region from the comfort of their home or office,” added Koerber-Walker.
For more information on how to engage and attend the White Hat Life Science Investor Conference, visit WhiteHatInvestors.com.
About AZBio
Since 2003, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life science innovators, educators, healthcare partners and leading business organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed, MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people in Arizona and around the world. For more information visit www.AZBio.org and www.azbio.tv
About Arizona Bioscience Week (Sep. 13 – Sep. 19, 2020)
Arizona Bioscience Week (AZBW), including the White Hat Life Science investor Conference and a wide range of free AZBW educational and industry events is presented by AZBio and the Arizona Commerce Authority. Attendees have access to all events via the Arizona Bioscience Week app.
Celebrating Life & Science, a one-hour special broadcast event that shines a spotlight and the people and companies working to save lives and improve the quality of our lives, will premiere on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 7 p.m, MST/PDT on CW61 (KASW-TV) with simulcast on YouTube.com/AZBio1 for guests outside of the Phoenix media market. The program will rebroadcast on ABC15 (KNXV-TV) on Friday, September 18, 2020 during Friday Late-night at 12:07 a.m.
Contacts
Joan Koerber-Walker
President & CEO
Arizona Bioindustry Association, Inc. (AZBio)
480-332-9636 (m)
