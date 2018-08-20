Buy Now

Guests saddle up and head out for a half-day trail ride at White Stallion Ranch, 9251 W. Twin Peaks Road, on Dec. 8, 2016, in northwest Tucson, Ariz.

 Photos by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

White Stallion Ranch, a family owned and operated dude ranch northwest of Tucson, has been named one of America’s top 10 best family resorts of 2018 by readers of USA Today.

The USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award was based on the resort’s amenities for kids and family programming.

A working cattle ranch since the 1930s, White Stallion features 43 guest rooms, a four-bedroom hacienda, and amenities including an outdoor pool and spa. It offers guests activities such as horseback riding and nightly entertainment including bonfires, country dancing, astronomy lessons, singing cowboys, trick roping, gun spinning and whip cracking.

A panel of experts including USA Today editors, 10Best.com editors, expert contributors and media nominated the ranch, which has been owned by the True family for more than five decades.

+6 
Buy Now

A guest residence at White Stallion Ranch, 9251 W. Twin Peaks Road, on Dec. 8, 2016, in northwest Tucson, Ariz.
+6 
Buy Now

A bar and lounge area at White Stallion Ranch, 9251 W. Twin Peaks Road, on Dec. 8, 2016, in northwest Tucson, Ariz.
+6 
Buy Now

The pool area at White Stallion Ranch, 9251 W. Twin Peaks Road, on Dec. 8, 2016, in northwest Tucson, Ariz.
+6 
Buy Now

White Stallion Ranch, 9251 W. Twin Peaks Road, on Dec. 8, 2016, in northwest Tucson, Ariz.
+6 

The True family at White Stallion Ranch circa 1967.
+6 

Guests mingle at the desert cookout area at White Stallion Ranch, circa 1960.
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Senior reporter covering business and technology for the Arizona Daily Star/Tucson.com