White Stallion Ranch, a family owned and operated dude ranch northwest of Tucson, has been named one of America’s top 10 best family resorts of 2018 by readers of USA Today.
The USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award was based on the resort’s amenities for kids and family programming.
A working cattle ranch since the 1930s, White Stallion features 43 guest rooms, a four-bedroom hacienda, and amenities including an outdoor pool and spa. It offers guests activities such as horseback riding and nightly entertainment including bonfires, country dancing, astronomy lessons, singing cowboys, trick roping, gun spinning and whip cracking.
A panel of experts including USA Today editors, 10Best.com editors, expert contributors and media nominated the ranch, which has been owned by the True family for more than five decades.