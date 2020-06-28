Willcox's Aridus Wine Co. debuts trio of canned wines

"We knew we wanted to release it for the summer," she said, adding that it's the perfect complement for sitting around the pool, cooking out with friends and family or taking outdoors to camping or hiking trips.

Stride said the winery's initial can production included 92 cases of the white blend, 107 of the rosé and 113 cases of the Viognier.

Aridus, located in a 28,000-square-foot former apple warehouse on the southeast end of Willcox's main road, opened in summer 2013 largely as a custom crush facility catering to regional wineries that didn't have the crush capacity. Owners Joan and Scott Dahmer began releasing wines under the Aridus flag a few years later, sourcing fruit from Southern Arizona, New Mexico and California while their 35-acre vineyards in the Chiricahua Foothills matured. Their first harvest of white grapes was in 2017 and their first reds came off the vines last year.

Stride said Aridus will continue using outside sourced fruit in its wines even when the vineyards reach full yield.

"We like the grapes and we have a couple of different tiers" of wines, from the casual blended Tank series to its single-variety wines including the 2016 Fumé Blanc and a 2017 Sparkling Malvasia."We want to maintain the relationships we have with the growers we work with."