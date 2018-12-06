PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Lyon Homes (the “Company”), a leading homebuilder in the Western

U.S., announced that it recently held a “sneak peek” event for its

newest 55+ community, Ovation at Meridian. Ovation is the Company’s

first age-qualified neighborhood in Arizona and offers a full array of

amenities, all within the shadows of the 14,000 square foot activity

center, which is accurately referred to as “The Hub.” Recreational

opportunities extend both inside and out, with an expansive heated,

resort style lap and lounge pool, tennis, pickle and bocce ball courts,

a chipping and putting area, BBQ’s, ramadas, walking trails and so much

more.

Over 250 guests attended the festive, catered event, which gave them the

first look at 10 new beautiful model homes. These fresh, well-appointed

designs are all single level and feature spacious kitchens which connect

seamlessly to great rooms, extensive outdoor living areas and the

attention to detail William Lyon Homes is known for.

Given the overwhelming level of buyer interest, prospective homebuyers

are encouraged to visit the Sales Center or log onto http://www.ovationmeridian.com

and get the latest updates on special preview and presale event

opportunities.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes is one of the largest Western U.S. regional

homebuilders. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the Company is

primarily engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of

single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona,

Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Texas. Its core markets include

Orange County, Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, the San Francisco Bay

Area, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Austin and San

Antonio. The Company has a distinguished legacy of more than 60 years of

homebuilding operations, over which time it has sold in excess of

105,000 homes. The Company markets and sells its homes under the William

Lyon Homes brand in all of its markets except for Washington and Oregon,

where the Company operates under the Polygon Northwest brand.

Contacts

Julie Collins

Division President

William Lyon Homes

480-893-1000

Julie.Collins@LyonHomes.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles