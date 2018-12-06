PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Lyon Homes (the “Company”), a leading homebuilder in the Western
U.S., announced that it recently held a “sneak peek” event for its
newest 55+ community, Ovation at Meridian. Ovation is the Company’s
first age-qualified neighborhood in Arizona and offers a full array of
amenities, all within the shadows of the 14,000 square foot activity
center, which is accurately referred to as “The Hub.” Recreational
opportunities extend both inside and out, with an expansive heated,
resort style lap and lounge pool, tennis, pickle and bocce ball courts,
a chipping and putting area, BBQ’s, ramadas, walking trails and so much
more.
Over 250 guests attended the festive, catered event, which gave them the
first look at 10 new beautiful model homes. These fresh, well-appointed
designs are all single level and feature spacious kitchens which connect
seamlessly to great rooms, extensive outdoor living areas and the
attention to detail William Lyon Homes is known for.
Given the overwhelming level of buyer interest, prospective homebuyers
are encouraged to visit the Sales Center or log onto http://www.ovationmeridian.com
and get the latest updates on special preview and presale event
opportunities.
About William Lyon Homes
William Lyon Homes is one of the largest Western U.S. regional
homebuilders. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the Company is
primarily engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of
single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona,
Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Texas. Its core markets include
Orange County, Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, the San Francisco Bay
Area, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, Portland, Seattle, Austin and San
Antonio. The Company has a distinguished legacy of more than 60 years of
homebuilding operations, over which time it has sold in excess of
105,000 homes. The Company markets and sells its homes under the William
Lyon Homes brand in all of its markets except for Washington and Oregon,
where the Company operates under the Polygon Northwest brand.
