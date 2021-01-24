Wine-centric boutique hotel coming to downtown Tucson in late spring

"I personally have always been interested in wine," said Lane, who is working on getting her sommelier certification.

Lane told Hammelman about her plans to convert the Citizen Building offices into 10 guest rooms — five on the ground floor and five on the upper floor — with a glass-bottomed mezzanine looking onto a small lobby bar on the first floor. But Lane had no set plans for the nearly 5,000-square-foot basement — a rarity in Tucson — with its plastered-over volcanic rock walls.

Hammelman told Lane that she and her husband had been looking to rent a basement to expand their winery footprint in Tucson and that's when the two women had their "a-ha" moment.

In addition to the tasting room, Lane said the hotel will promote Southern Arizona's wine industry, offering wine country tours to Elgin/Sonoita and Willcox, including to the 12-acre Sand-Reckoner vineyards on the Willcox Bench.

“The whole hotel experience will also be wrapped around the Southern Arizona wine experience especially focused on Sand-Reckoner," Lane said, adding that the hotel's theme will be high desert with design nods to Sonoita and Willcox.