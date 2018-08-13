Two months after it closed in late June, Monsoon Chocolate Factory and Cafe on East 22nd Street is set to reopen Aug. 29.

Buy Now

Monsoon Chocolate Factory & Cafe will reopen Aug. 29, two months after it closed due to high temperatures and climate control issues in its dining room at 234 E. 22nd. St.  

The artisan chocolate shop announced the reopening on Instagram: 

"It’s official: @monsoonchocolate returns on August 29th!! After 2 CRAZY months of operating, followed by 2 lame-o months of not being able to operate, WE BACK!"

Owners said they have air conditioning in the dining room, which was the reason they closed back on June 26: The dining room had become so hot that the building's cooling system couldn't keep up.

"We have the A/C ✔️ We have the chocolate ✔️ We have that 'famous' avocado toast ✔️We even have a few new tricks up our sleeves," the post said.

Monsoon Chocolate was open just six weeks at 234 E. 22nd St. when it closed "for renovations." Monsoon Chocolate is one of the first of several tenants for the historic building that was home for years to La Buena Cocina y Tortilleria. The building, owned by Peach Properties, is central to Peach’s plans for commercial and residential projects in the South Fourth Avenue/East 22nd Street area.

45 new restaurants and bars that have opened in Tucson in 2018 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags