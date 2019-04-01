Lippincott Learning will be launched in Booth 401 at the Association
for Nursing Professional Development (ANPD) Annual Convention, taking
place April 1-4 in Phoenix
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CDsupport?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#CDsupportlt;/agt;--Wolters
Kluwer, Health announced today the release of Lippincott®
Learning, a comprehensive evidence-based solution that
provides health systems with direct access to competency validation,
continuing education and nursing certification review resources that
ensure nursing staff competency. Lippincott Learning equips
organizations with tools to attain and maintain appropriate levels of
qualified nursing staff amid unprecedented professional shortages and
high turnover rates.
In 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the continued high
demand for nurses and projected that employment
for registered nurses (RNs) will increase by 15% through 2026. To
meet the growing need for healthcare services, hospitals must not only
attract and retain the best talent, but they must reduce the impact of
open staff vacancies to optimize care delivery and patient safety.
Notably, according to the 10-year RN Work Project study an estimated 17.9%
of all newly-licensed RNs leave their first nursing job within the first
year, and one
in three (33%) leave within two years.
“Hospitals and health systems are facing significant business
transformation challenges with increased pressure to reduce variability
in care while optimizing value-based reimbursements,” said Cathy Wolfe,
President and CEO, Health Learning, Research and Practice, Wolters
Kluwer. “Achieving these objectives starts with strengthening the
clinical competency of nursing and multidisciplinary care teams. Nursing
is a continually changing profession and Lippincott Learning equips
educators with turnkey, evidence-based digital content and training to
stabilize nursing quality while navigating adverse staffing trends."
Lippincott Learning was designed to support fast-paced healthcare
environments and high-impact nursing workloads by centralizing a wide
range of multi-disciplinary education assets, from journal-based
continuing education (CE) covering highly specialized clinical topics,
to mandatory, non-clinical subjects such as HIPAA and fire safety. The
solution provides support for common learning scenarios such as new
nurse orientation, certification review and quick refreshers for staff
in the “float pool” or those transitioning into new roles.
Trusted and authoritative content in Lippincott Learning comes from
recognized sources such as Joint Commission Resources (JCR), the
Association for Nursing Professional Development (ANPD) and the Joanna
Briggs Institute (JBI) Lippincott. Nursing and allied health
professionals gain access to:
2,000-plus CE credit-earning scholarly journal articles from
Lippincott covering 70 nursing practice settings and 18 allied health
professions
400-plus interactive courses to keep learners challenged and engaged
an exclusive nursing certification review, including courses and
quizzes
tools to assess and validate skills competency quickly and put
remediation plans into place where needed
self-assessments delivered via Lippincott’s proprietary quizzing
platform embedded within the product
Lippincott Learning is the latest addition to the best-in-class Lippincott
Solutions suite and joins Lippincott
Procedures, Lippincott
Advisor, and Lippincott
Blended Learning, supporting an intentional curriculum and
reinforcing knowledge retention at all points. The solution was
developed by experts at Lippincott, the winner of the ANCC® Accreditation
Premier Program Award in 2017 and 2018.
To learn more about Lippincott Learning, visit the Wolters Kluwer booth
(#401) at the 2019
ANPD Annual Convention or visit LippincottSolutions.com/learning.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global provider of professional
information, software solutions, and services for physicians, nurses,
accountants, lawyers, tax specialists, and finance, audit, compliance,
and regulatory sectors.
The company provides expert solutions - a combination of deep domain
knowledge with specialized technology and services - that help
professionals navigate change, solve complex problems, and deliver
impact in their respective fields.
Headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, Wolters Kluwer
holds market-leading positions in 40 countries globally, represents
customers across 180 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide. In
2017, it reported annual revenues of €4.4 billion.
Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based
solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students
with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research and
clinical intelligence. For more information about our solutions, visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com
and follow us on LinkedIn
and Twitter @WKHealth.
For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com,
follow us on Twitter,
and YouTube.
