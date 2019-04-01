Lippincott Learning will be launched in Booth 401 at the Association

for Nursing Professional Development (ANPD) Annual Convention, taking

place April 1-4 in Phoenix

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CDsupport?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#CDsupportlt;/agt;--Wolters

Kluwer, Health announced today the release of Lippincott®

Learning, a comprehensive evidence-based solution that

provides health systems with direct access to competency validation,

continuing education and nursing certification review resources that

ensure nursing staff competency. Lippincott Learning equips

organizations with tools to attain and maintain appropriate levels of

qualified nursing staff amid unprecedented professional shortages and

high turnover rates.

In 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the continued high

demand for nurses and projected that employment

for registered nurses (RNs) will increase by 15% through 2026. To

meet the growing need for healthcare services, hospitals must not only

attract and retain the best talent, but they must reduce the impact of

open staff vacancies to optimize care delivery and patient safety.

Notably, according to the 10-year RN Work Project study an estimated 17.9%

of all newly-licensed RNs leave their first nursing job within the first

year, and one

in three (33%) leave within two years.

“Hospitals and health systems are facing significant business

transformation challenges with increased pressure to reduce variability

in care while optimizing value-based reimbursements,” said Cathy Wolfe,

President and CEO, Health Learning, Research and Practice, Wolters

Kluwer. “Achieving these objectives starts with strengthening the

clinical competency of nursing and multidisciplinary care teams. Nursing

is a continually changing profession and Lippincott Learning equips

educators with turnkey, evidence-based digital content and training to

stabilize nursing quality while navigating adverse staffing trends."

Lippincott Learning was designed to support fast-paced healthcare

environments and high-impact nursing workloads by centralizing a wide

range of multi-disciplinary education assets, from journal-based

continuing education (CE) covering highly specialized clinical topics,

to mandatory, non-clinical subjects such as HIPAA and fire safety. The

solution provides support for common learning scenarios such as new

nurse orientation, certification review and quick refreshers for staff

in the “float pool” or those transitioning into new roles.

Trusted and authoritative content in Lippincott Learning comes from

recognized sources such as Joint Commission Resources (JCR), the

Association for Nursing Professional Development (ANPD) and the Joanna

Briggs Institute (JBI) Lippincott. Nursing and allied health

professionals gain access to:



  • 2,000-plus CE credit-earning scholarly journal articles from
    Lippincott covering 70 nursing practice settings and 18 allied health
    professions


  • 400-plus interactive courses to keep learners challenged and engaged


  • an exclusive nursing certification review, including courses and
    quizzes


  • tools to assess and validate skills competency quickly and put
    remediation plans into place where needed


  • self-assessments delivered via Lippincott’s proprietary quizzing
    platform embedded within the product

Lippincott Learning is the latest addition to the best-in-class Lippincott

Solutions suite and joins Lippincott

Procedures, Lippincott

Advisor, and Lippincott

Blended Learning, supporting an intentional curriculum and

reinforcing knowledge retention at all points. The solution was

developed by experts at Lippincott, the winner of the ANCC® Accreditation

Premier Program Award in 2017 and 2018.

To learn more about Lippincott Learning, visit the Wolters Kluwer booth

(#401) at the 2019

ANPD Annual Convention or visit LippincottSolutions.com/learning.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global provider of professional

information, software solutions, and services for physicians, nurses,

accountants, lawyers, tax specialists, and finance, audit, compliance,

and regulatory sectors.

The company provides expert solutions - a combination of deep domain

knowledge with specialized technology and services - that help

professionals navigate change, solve complex problems, and deliver

impact in their respective fields.

Headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, Wolters Kluwer

holds market-leading positions in 40 countries globally, represents

customers across 180 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide. In

2017, it reported annual revenues of €4.4 billion.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based

solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students

with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research and

clinical intelligence. For more information about our solutions, visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com

Contacts

Connie Hughes

Director, Corporate Communications

Health

Learning, Research & Practice

+1 (646) 674-6348

Connie.Hughes@wolterskluwer.com

Ellen Robinson

Public Relations Specialist

Health Learning,

Research & Practice

+1 (704) 962-5912

Ellen.Robinson@wolterskluwer.com

