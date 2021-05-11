Women Revenue Leaders Forum Hits the Mark

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alexander Group, Inc., the leading revenue growth consultancy to Global 2000 companies, hosted the first annual Women Revenue Leaders Forum, a 3-D virtual conference on April 27-28, 2021. More than 200 executives tuned in to hear marquee speakers across key topics on the minds of C-level and revenue officers to operations and CX leaders including the future of sales, an inclusive culture, resilience leadership, managing change, remote workforce solutions, and next chapter digital enablers.