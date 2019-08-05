ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xtensifi, a digital consulting firm that enables financial institutions and fintech providers to create and execute their mobile and online strategies, announced its EVP and General Manager, Brandon Kunz, received the 2019 Galactic Impact Award at Constellation’s second annual Gravity Award ceremony at its Launch Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.
Kunz was recognized for the significant role he has played in the success of Constellation Digital Partners, LLC, contributing to the company’s inception, platform design, development, and capital raise. Kunz was previously named on Constellation’s patent for its secure and flexible cloud-based digital platform and marketplace.
“The Galactic Image Award is no joke, it is our highest award,” said Constellation Founder and CEO Kris Kovacs, “it is awarded to the person or organization we could not do without.”
The Constellation Digital Platform is a revolutionary open development platform that is changing the way credit unions compete, supporting more efficient collaboration with fintech providers in the creation and distribution of innovative, next-generation digital experiences to members. Constellation is revolutionizing financial services, challenging decades of legacy business practices and speeding the pace of advancements in digital banking.
“I am honored to receive the Galactic Impact Award,” Kunz said. “Working with Constellation over the past five years has been an incredible journey. It has been amazing to see the platform move from ideas on a whiteboard to a full featured production system in such a short amount of time. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Kris and the Constellation team, as well as facilitating the adoption of the platform by its credit union investors and over 70 fintech partners.”
Kunz leads strategic and technical consulting engagements at Xtensifi, assisting clients create actionable digital strategies that meet their unique needs and driving execution and go-to-market efforts. Kunz maintains extensive domain knowledge in financial services having defined and launched a variety of award winning digital and payments solutions that have met the needs of tens of millions of people around the world.
About Xtensifi
Xtensifi is a specialized digital consulting and development firm that works with banks, credit unions, insurers, fintech providers and other financial related organizations of all sizes. Since 2009, the company has provided extensive strategy and execution work that has resulted in dramatically improved digital experiences and award winning solutions being created and offered by our clients. The team’s expertise includes the creation of advanced digital platforms and solutions, simplified integration frameworks, digital reference architectures, leveraging the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Platform, implementing real-time payment systems, ensuring banking compliance and migrating from legacy platforms. To learn more about Xtensifi, visit www.xtensifi.com.
About Constellation Digital Partners, LLC
Constellation provides a patented, secure and flexible cloud-based marketplace that enables upper to mid-tier credit unions and innovative app developers to provide safe, reliable, and next-generation digital financial service experiences while giving the freedom to compete, innovate, and thrive in the financial services industry. Constellation redefines what credit unions offer, delivering digital financial services in a way that enables them to place members at the center of their business strategy. Visit www.constellation.coop to learn more.
