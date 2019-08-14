The Pioneer of Airfare and Hotel Price Tracking Services Named to the Inc. 5000 for the Second Consecutive Year
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biztravel--Yapta, the innovator of airfare and hotel price tracking services, has been named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies by Inc. magazine. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. Yapta, which was also named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, ranked 1330th nationally and 48th in the state of Washington with 310 percent revenue growth. The rapid adoption of Yapta’s intelligent price tracking products FareIQ and RoomIQ, and its new analytics offering TravelAI, have fueled the company’s brisk revenue growth.
“We’re very proud to be ranked among the 5000 fast-growing companies that have been spotlighted by Inc. magazine,” said James Filsinger, President and CEO of Yapta. “We have a great team that works hard to deliver an outstanding service for more than 8,500 corporate customers, helping them save millions on travel. This is an honor that our entire organization can appreciate.”
Started in 1982, the Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look t the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. To qualify, companies had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million.
“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.
The 38th Annual Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala will be held at the J.W. Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona on October 10-12, 2019.
About Yapta
Yapta's mission is simple: To give our customers confidence in travel. To that end, we are the world’s leading company for airfare and hotel rate price assurance, analytics, and cost savings. We dynamically monitor billions of prices every month, and transform that data into highly meaningful savings, insights, and reports. Since 2007, we've brought technology leadership to the travel landscape and our 8,000+ corporate customers. Ranked by Inc. magazine among the 5000 fastest growing private companies in the U.S. for two consecutive years, Yapta has pioneered the category of travel price assurance. We're driven to help build confidence in our customers’ travel programs. www.yapta.com
