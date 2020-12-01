Yeager Marketing Demonstrates Excellence Yet Again with a Pair of 2020 MarCom Awards

With a Platinum Award in Branding and a Gold Award in Digital Marketing, the firm further cements its status of one of the top B2B agencies in the U.S.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yeager Marketing, a leader in integrated marketing for B2B technology companies, is thrilled to announce it has received a pair of 2020 MarCom Awards in the Strategic Communications category: a Platinum for the FlexPod Brand Refresh and a Gold for the Ngena and Cisco Impact Digital Ad Campaign.
One of the most respected creative competitions in the world, the MarCom Awards recognize outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concepting, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. There were more than 5,000 entries from throughout the U.S., Canada, and 28 other countries.
“Receiving international recognition for our creative and digital strategies is truly an honor,” says founder and CEO Renee Yeager. “It’s a testament to the outstanding collaboration between our Yeager team and our clients.”
Yeager’s two awards were both for Marketing/Promotion Campaigns in the Strategic Communication category:
A Platinum Award in Branding for its work on refreshing the FlexPod brand: The joint creators of FlexPod -- NetApp and Cisco -- needed to update the brand with a modern look that would help them stand out in a competitive market. Yeager’s strategy included updating the logo color palette and building photography and iconography libraries. Learn more.
A Gold Award for Digital Marketing for its work with Ngena at Cisco’s worldwide sales conference, Cisco Impact: With the goals of increasing brand awareness and driving booth traffic, Yeager implemented geo-fenced Google and LinkedIn sponsored ads that began before the event and continued throughout it. The four-day campaign significantly outperformed industry averages. Learn more.
Founded in 2008, Yeager Marketing is a Scottdale, AZ, agency that helps the world's leading B2B technology companies streamline customer acquisition and accelerate growth. It provides best practice, purpose-built marketing strategy, content and campaigns for its clients. A three-time winner of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Yeager has won more than 50 awards for marketing excellence from notable organizations such as the American Marketing Association, The American Business Association, The MarCom Awards and the Business Journal’s Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.yeagermarketing.com.
