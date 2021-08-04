Yeager Marketing Wins 3 American Marketing Association Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yeager Marketing, a leading strategic marketing agency exclusively for B2B technology companies, is excited to announce that it has received three American Marketing Association awards (Spectrums) for work completed in 2019 and 2020, adding to a total of 21 AMA award wins for the company. Yeager took home top honors at the AMA ceremony in late July with their nominations for the “Dell Future Ready Classroom Experience,” the “NVIDIA and VMware Digital Playbook” and for the “Dell Work from Home Campaign.”