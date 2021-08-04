Yeager Marketing Wins 3 American Marketing Association Awards

Strategic Marketing Agency for Tech Adds to Winning Legacy of 21 AMA Spectrums
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yeager Marketing, a leading strategic marketing agency exclusively for B2B technology companies, is excited to announce that it has received three American Marketing Association awards (Spectrums) for work completed in 2019 and 2020, adding to a total of 21 AMA award wins for the company. Yeager took home top honors at the AMA ceremony in late July with their nominations for the “Dell Future Ready Classroom Experience,” the “NVIDIA and VMware Digital Playbook” and for the “Dell Work from Home Campaign.”
The American Marketing Association, Phoenix Chapter Spectrum Awards is Arizona’s largest and most representative annual marketing competition, attracting hundreds of entries each year from agencies, companies, organizations and institutions. With categories highlighting all aspects of marketing, from strategy and planning to innovation, execution and business results, the awards honor the year’s biggest ideas and brightest minds.
“Being recognized 21 times for great projects from the AMA is truly an honor,” says founder and CEO Renee Yeager. “I especially appreciate these project awards because they each represent great partnerships with our clients who trust us to conceive and create marketing projects that are truly ground-breaking in their approach and execution.”
Yeager’s three awards span multiple categories - all of which showcased the Company’s ability to build digital experiences that engage buyers, sales teams, and channel partners.
VR Experience
The “Dell Future Ready Classroom Experience” was selected as best Video / Event Augmented or Virtual Reality. Yeager produced an interactive, 3-minute, avatar-guided tour of a virtual classroom that allowed users to explore Dell products in a fully immersive setting.
Digital Sales Playbook
In the Collateral: Sales Kit / Press Kit category, Yeager was recognized for the “NVIDIA and VMware Digital Playbook,” an online, interactive playbook built to drive engagement with sales teams for solutions utilizing technology from both companies.
Interactive, Persona-Based Microsite
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dell worked with Yeager Marketing to develop a website containing a series of five interactive and persona-focused work-from-home (WFH) stations. Each scenario had fun and engaging incentives to explore the products. The campaign was selected in the competitive category for Interactive | Online Microsite - Website (Corporate or eCommerce microsite). Earlier this year, Yeager also took home a 2021 Killer Content award from DemandGen Report for this project.
Founded in 2009, Yeager Marketing is a Scottsdale-based agency that helps the world's leading B2B technology companies streamline customer acquisition and accelerate growth. It provides best practice, purpose-built marketing strategy, content and campaigns for its clients.
A three-time winner of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Yeager has won more than 50 awards for marketing excellence from notable organizations such as the American Marketing Association, the American Business Association, the MarCom Awards, Chief Marketer, and the Business Journal’s Best Places to Work. Learn more at yeagermarketing.com.
Contacts
Mark Yeager
Yeager Marketing
602.456.1980