Krithik Ramesh of Greenwood Village, Colorado, Wins $75,000 Top Prize

at Intel International Science and Engineering Fair

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krithik Ramesh, 16, of Greenwood Village, Colorado, was awarded first

place for developing a machine learning technology for orthopedic

surgeons at this year’s Intel International Science and Engineering Fair

(ISEF), a program of Society for Science & the Public. Intel ISEF is the

world’s largest international pre-college science competition. The

competition featured over 1,800 young scientists selected from 423

affiliate fairs in more than 80 countries, regions and territories.

Using machine learning and computer vision, the project helps orthopedic

surgeons achieve greater accuracy for screw placement during spinal

surgery. Based on Ramesh’s tests, this method has the potential to

decrease operating time by at least 30 minutes, reduce physical therapy

recovery time by four weeks and diminish the negative side effects

associated with traditional medical imaging. Ramesh received the $75,000

Gordon E. Moore Award, named in honor of the Intel co-founder and fellow

scientist.

Allison Jia, 17, of San Jose, California, received one of two Intel

Foundation Young Scientist Awards of $50,000 for her investigation into

toxic tau protein aggregates, which spread in neurons in the human brain

and are associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Rachel Seevers, 17, of Lexington, Kentucky, received the other Intel

Foundation Young Scientist Award of $50,000 for designing, building and

testing a rigid, energy-efficient prototype of an underwater propulsion

device that mimics the way jellyfish move through the water. This could

allow for greater access to the world’s unexplored oceans.

Shriya Reddy, 15, of Northville, Michigan, received the newly announced

$10,000 Craig R. Barrett Award for Innovation, funded through Society

for Science and the Public, for her novel, noninvasive approach for

rapidly diagnosing melanoma lesions.

“Intel is proud to honor Krithik Ramesh, Rachel Seevers, Allison Jia,

Shriya Reddy and all of the ISEF finalists on their innovative work,

which is helping to advance key research areas and provide solutions to

global challenges that are critical today. The work they are doing has

the potential to make a better tomorrow for all of us,” said Pia

Wilson-Body, president of the Intel Foundation. “And I would be remiss

if I didn’t highlight the communities of support surrounding these

students every day: parents, teachers, mentors, administrators,

supporters and organizations like SSP who provide opportunities for

students to engage and explore the world of STEM, and ultimately reach

their full potential.”

In addition to the top winners, approximately 600 finalists received

awards and prizes for their innovative research, including 22 “Best of

Category” winners, who each received a $5,000 prize in addition to their

$3,000 first-place award. The Intel Foundation also awarded a $1,000

grant to each winner’s school and to the affiliated fair they represent.

The following lists the 22 Best of Category winners, from which the

top three were chosen:


Category

 

Name

 

City

 

State/Country

Animal Sciences

 

Dylan Bagnall and Richard Beattie

 

Dublin

 

Ireland

Behavioral and Social Sciences

 

Giovanni Santucci

 

Ossining

 

New York

Biochemistry

 

Annika Morgan

 

Redding

 

Connecticut

Biomedical and Health Sciences

 

Shriya Reddy

 

Northville

 

Michigan

Biomedical Engineering

 

Krithik Ramesh

 

Greenwood Village

 

Colorado

Cellular and Molecular Biology

 

Allison Jia

 

San Jose

 

California

Chemistry

 

Helena Jiang

 

Gainesville

 

Florida

Computational Biology and Bioinformatics

 

Jason Ping

 

Hackensack

 

New Jersey

Earth and Environmental Sciences

 

Katie Lu

 

Springfield

 

Missouri

Embedded Systems

 

Max von Wolff

 

Mayen

 

Germany

Energy: Chemical

 

Shicheng Hu

 

Shanghai

 

China

Energy: Physical

 

Joonyoung Lee and Mincheol Park

 

Busan

 

South Korea

Engineering Mechanics

 

Rachel Seevers

 

Lexington

 

Kentucky

Environmental Engineering

 

Adyant Shankar

 

Nashua

 

New Hampshire

Materials Science

 

Adrien Jathe

 

Frankfurt

 

Germany

Mathematics

 

AnaMaria Perez

 

Albuquerque

 

New Mexico

Microbiology

 

Poojan Pandya and Leo Takemaru

 

Dix Hills and East Setauket

 

New York

Physics and Astronomy

 

Kaylie Hausknecht

 

Lynbrook

 

New York

Plant Sciences

 

Amara Ifeji

 

Bangor

 

Maine

Robotics and Intelligent Machines

 

Kevin Meng

 

Plano

 

Texas

Systems Software

 

Adam Kelly

 

Dublin

 

Ireland

Translational Medical Science

 

Hannah Herbst

 

Boca Raton

 

Florida

“The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair is the world’s

most powerful STEM talent pipeline and I am inspired by all of the

ingenuity on display this week,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of

Society for Science & the Public and publisher of Science News.

“Congratulations to our winners and all our finalists who are

demonstrating that world-changing ideas can come from anywhere in the

world.”

The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair provides

opportunities for students to explore their passion for developing

innovations that improve the way we work and live. All finalists are

selected by an affiliated, local competition and receive an

all-expenses-paid trip to the Intel International Science and

Engineering Fair in Phoenix. At the competition, finalists are judged by

hundreds of science, engineering and industry professionals who have a

Ph.D. or equivalent (six years of related professional experience) or

are senior graduate students with doctoral-level research in one of the

22 scientific disciplines above.

A full listing of finalists is available in the event

program. The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair 2019

is funded jointly by Intel and the Intel Foundation with additional

support from dozens of corporate, academic, government and

science-focused sponsors. This year, approximately $5 million was

awarded.

