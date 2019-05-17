Krithik Ramesh of Greenwood Village, Colorado, Wins $75,000 Top Prize
at Intel International Science and Engineering Fair
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krithik Ramesh, 16, of Greenwood Village, Colorado, was awarded first
place for developing a machine learning technology for orthopedic
surgeons at this year’s Intel International Science and Engineering Fair
(ISEF), a program of Society for Science & the Public. Intel ISEF is the
world’s largest international pre-college science competition. The
competition featured over 1,800 young scientists selected from 423
affiliate fairs in more than 80 countries, regions and territories.
Using machine learning and computer vision, the project helps orthopedic
surgeons achieve greater accuracy for screw placement during spinal
surgery. Based on Ramesh’s tests, this method has the potential to
decrease operating time by at least 30 minutes, reduce physical therapy
recovery time by four weeks and diminish the negative side effects
associated with traditional medical imaging. Ramesh received the $75,000
Gordon E. Moore Award, named in honor of the Intel co-founder and fellow
scientist.
Press Kit: Intel
International Science and Engineering Fair 2019: Inspiring the Next
Generation of Innovators
Allison Jia, 17, of San Jose, California, received one of two Intel
Foundation Young Scientist Awards of $50,000 for her investigation into
toxic tau protein aggregates, which spread in neurons in the human brain
and are associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.
Rachel Seevers, 17, of Lexington, Kentucky, received the other Intel
Foundation Young Scientist Award of $50,000 for designing, building and
testing a rigid, energy-efficient prototype of an underwater propulsion
device that mimics the way jellyfish move through the water. This could
allow for greater access to the world’s unexplored oceans.
Shriya Reddy, 15, of Northville, Michigan, received the newly announced
$10,000 Craig R. Barrett Award for Innovation, funded through Society
for Science and the Public, for her novel, noninvasive approach for
rapidly diagnosing melanoma lesions.
“Intel is proud to honor Krithik Ramesh, Rachel Seevers, Allison Jia,
Shriya Reddy and all of the ISEF finalists on their innovative work,
which is helping to advance key research areas and provide solutions to
global challenges that are critical today. The work they are doing has
the potential to make a better tomorrow for all of us,” said Pia
Wilson-Body, president of the Intel Foundation. “And I would be remiss
if I didn’t highlight the communities of support surrounding these
students every day: parents, teachers, mentors, administrators,
supporters and organizations like SSP who provide opportunities for
students to engage and explore the world of STEM, and ultimately reach
their full potential.”
In addition to the top winners, approximately 600 finalists received
awards and prizes for their innovative research, including 22 “Best of
Category” winners, who each received a $5,000 prize in addition to their
$3,000 first-place award. The Intel Foundation also awarded a $1,000
grant to each winner’s school and to the affiliated fair they represent.
The following lists the 22 Best of Category winners, from which the
top three were chosen:
Category
Name
City
State/Country
Animal Sciences
Dylan Bagnall and Richard Beattie
Dublin
Ireland
Behavioral and Social Sciences
Giovanni Santucci
Ossining
New York
Biochemistry
Annika Morgan
Redding
Connecticut
Biomedical and Health Sciences
Shriya Reddy
Northville
Michigan
Biomedical Engineering
Krithik Ramesh
Greenwood Village
Colorado
Cellular and Molecular Biology
Allison Jia
San Jose
California
Chemistry
Helena Jiang
Gainesville
Florida
Computational Biology and Bioinformatics
Jason Ping
Hackensack
New Jersey
Earth and Environmental Sciences
Katie Lu
Springfield
Missouri
Embedded Systems
Max von Wolff
Mayen
Germany
Energy: Chemical
Shicheng Hu
Shanghai
China
Energy: Physical
Joonyoung Lee and Mincheol Park
Busan
South Korea
Engineering Mechanics
Rachel Seevers
Lexington
Kentucky
Environmental Engineering
Adyant Shankar
Nashua
New Hampshire
Materials Science
Adrien Jathe
Frankfurt
Germany
Mathematics
AnaMaria Perez
Albuquerque
New Mexico
Microbiology
Poojan Pandya and Leo Takemaru
Dix Hills and East Setauket
New York
Physics and Astronomy
Kaylie Hausknecht
Lynbrook
New York
Plant Sciences
Amara Ifeji
Bangor
Maine
Robotics and Intelligent Machines
Kevin Meng
Plano
Texas
Systems Software
Adam Kelly
Dublin
Ireland
Translational Medical Science
Hannah Herbst
Boca Raton
Florida
“The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair is the world’s
most powerful STEM talent pipeline and I am inspired by all of the
ingenuity on display this week,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of
Society for Science & the Public and publisher of Science News.
“Congratulations to our winners and all our finalists who are
demonstrating that world-changing ideas can come from anywhere in the
world.”
The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair provides
opportunities for students to explore their passion for developing
innovations that improve the way we work and live. All finalists are
selected by an affiliated, local competition and receive an
all-expenses-paid trip to the Intel International Science and
Engineering Fair in Phoenix. At the competition, finalists are judged by
hundreds of science, engineering and industry professionals who have a
Ph.D. or equivalent (six years of related professional experience) or
are senior graduate students with doctoral-level research in one of the
22 scientific disciplines above.
A full listing of finalists is available in the event
program. The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair 2019
is funded jointly by Intel and the Intel Foundation with additional
support from dozens of corporate, academic, government and
science-focused sponsors. This year, approximately $5 million was
awarded.
About Intel
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping
the data-centric future with computing and communications technology
that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s
engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges
as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the
infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the
network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information
about Intel at newsroom.intel.com
and intel.com.
About the Society
Society for Science & the Public is dedicated to the achievement of
young scientists in independent research and to public engagement in
science. Established in 1921, Society is a nonprofit whose vision is to
promote the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role
it plays in human advancement. Through its world-class competitions,
including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Intel International
Science and Engineering Fair, and the Broadcom MASTERS, and its
award-winning magazine, Science News and Science News for Students,
Society for Science & the Public is committed to inform, educate, and
inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org
and follow us on Facebook,
and Snapchat (Society4Science).
Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the
United States and other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
Contacts
Alexa Korkos
Intel Corporation
415-706-5783
Gayle Kansagor
Society for Science & the Public
703-489-1131
Mills Forni
WPP for Intel Corporation
415-316-7112