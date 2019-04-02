Prospective Investors-Owners Workshop is April 27 in Phoenix

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/franchise?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#franchiselt;/agt;--Following another year of record sales, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park

Camp-Resorts is targeting the Western U.S. with a new franchise

expansion campaign. It kicks off April 27 with a prospective

investors and owners workshop at the Phoenix Airport Marriott, 1101

North 44th St.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Jellystone Park franchises

more than 80 family campgrounds in the U.S. and Canada. Entrepreneur magazine

ranks Jellystone Park among the nation’s top franchise opportunities and

first in its category. Jellystone Park also is a Franchise Business

Review top 50 franchise, based on owners’ satisfaction.

“The family camping market is exploding across the country, with the

Western U.S. an underserved market,” said Jim Westover, vice president

of Product Development and Sales. “The Jellystone Park concept is

extremely appealing to millennial families who want to enjoy pools,

water slides and splash-grounds, activities and the comforts of premium

cabins.”

Westover attributes much of the chain’s recent growth to real estate

investors, including REITs, who are acquiring and expanding parks, as

well as building new ones. “Once parks become a Jellystone, they become

even more successful, usually generating double-digit increases in

occupancies and revenue during their first year,” he added.

Jellystone Park is targeting Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana,

Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company

has developed streamlined processes to help investors quickly convert

existing campgrounds or build new parks.

At the one-day workshop, Jellystone Park will give an overview of the

growing family camping industry and the brand. It also will provide

details on operations, including reservations and marketing, information

on the conversion process and financing. Attendees will hear from an

existing franchise owner and learn about the architectural, design and

project management services available through Domorkur, a leader in

campground development and Jellystone Park strategic partner.

Register at https://www.jellystonefranchise.com/workshop/.

About Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

is the nation's leading family camping destination, famous for pools,

is the nation’s leading family camping destination, famous for pools,

water slides and splash-grounds; activities including character

interactions, jumping pillows, mini golf, and pedal carts; and theme

weekends. Guests choose from premium cabins, as well as deluxe RV sites

and tent sites. There are more than 80 Jellystone Parks in the U.S. and

Canada. Visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

Contacts

Ritter Communications

Brad Ritter, 866.284.2170

britter@bradritter.com

