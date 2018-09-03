Clinicians use secure texting and hands-free communication to improve

collaboration and care

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCRA #clincalcommunication--Vocera

Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical

communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Yuma Regional

Medical Center (YRMC) in Arizona has expanded Vocera technology

enterprise-wide. Initially used in the emergency department (ED), the

Vocera solution is now being deployed throughout the 406-bed hospital,

enabling physicians and nurses to collaborate quickly using secure

texting and hands-free voice communication. The solution is also

empowering YRMC patients, connecting them directly to caregivers during

their hospital stay.

The 72-bed emergency department at YRMC is one of the five busiest EDs

in Arizona, serving more than 75,000 patients annually. With 71,118

square feet, effective care team communication is critical for patient

care, safety and satisfaction. From the ED to inpatient services, the

medical center boasts 2,400 employees and more than 400 medical

practitioners. They need fast, easy and flexible ways to connect and

collaborate.

“Our ED expansion was designed to meet the needs of our growing

community 30 to 50 years in the future, and that expansion included

Vocera,” said Deborah Aders, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of

Patient Care Services at YRMC. “After success in the ED, it made sense

to expand the Vocera technology across the hospital and give our care

team members more ways to connect and collaborate.”

Depending on each clinician’s role, hospital staff at YRMC use the

wearable Vocera Badge or smartphone application to communicate quickly

and securely by name, role or group. A recent integration between the

communication and nurse call systems now enables patients to connect

directly with members of their care team, which improves response times

and patent experience. Future plans to integrate Vocera technology with

the hospital’s electronic health record are expected to drive even more

improvements in clinical communication and workflows.

“Yuma Regional Medical Center is clearly dedicated to delivering

compassionate, patient-centered care to its community,” said Brent Lang,

president and CEO of Vocera. “We are proud to support the hospital’s

growing and evolving needs and improve patient care delivery now and in

the future.”

About Yuma Regional Medical Center

Yuma Regional Medical Center is a 406-bed, not-for-profit hospital

dedicated to providing outstanding medical care to the residents of Yuma

and the surrounding communities in southwestern Arizona. The YRMC team

includes 2,400 employees, 400 medical practitioners, and hundreds of

volunteers who work closely together to create a welcoming, caring, and

compassionate environment for patients and their families. For more

information visit www.yumaregional.org.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve

the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling

hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In

2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way

care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading

platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,700

facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,500 hospitals and healthcare

facilities, have selected our solutions for team members to text

securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable

Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 140 clinical

and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff

response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In

addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care

facilities, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more.

Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move

and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or

information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most

Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com,

and follow @VoceraComm

on Twitter.

Vocera® and the Vocera logo are

trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United

States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this

release are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Vocera Communications, Inc.

Shanna Hearon, 669-999-3368

shearon@vocera.com

