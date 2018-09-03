Clinicians use secure texting and hands-free communication to improve
collaboration and care
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCRA #clincalcommunication--Vocera
Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical
communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Yuma Regional
Medical Center (YRMC) in Arizona has expanded Vocera technology
enterprise-wide. Initially used in the emergency department (ED), the
Vocera solution is now being deployed throughout the 406-bed hospital,
enabling physicians and nurses to collaborate quickly using secure
texting and hands-free voice communication. The solution is also
empowering YRMC patients, connecting them directly to caregivers during
their hospital stay.
The 72-bed emergency department at YRMC is one of the five busiest EDs
in Arizona, serving more than 75,000 patients annually. With 71,118
square feet, effective care team communication is critical for patient
care, safety and satisfaction. From the ED to inpatient services, the
medical center boasts 2,400 employees and more than 400 medical
practitioners. They need fast, easy and flexible ways to connect and
collaborate.
“Our ED expansion was designed to meet the needs of our growing
community 30 to 50 years in the future, and that expansion included
Vocera,” said Deborah Aders, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of
Patient Care Services at YRMC. “After success in the ED, it made sense
to expand the Vocera technology across the hospital and give our care
team members more ways to connect and collaborate.”
Depending on each clinician’s role, hospital staff at YRMC use the
wearable Vocera Badge or smartphone application to communicate quickly
and securely by name, role or group. A recent integration between the
communication and nurse call systems now enables patients to connect
directly with members of their care team, which improves response times
and patent experience. Future plans to integrate Vocera technology with
the hospital’s electronic health record are expected to drive even more
improvements in clinical communication and workflows.
“Yuma Regional Medical Center is clearly dedicated to delivering
compassionate, patient-centered care to its community,” said Brent Lang,
president and CEO of Vocera. “We are proud to support the hospital’s
growing and evolving needs and improve patient care delivery now and in
the future.”
About Yuma Regional Medical Center
Yuma Regional Medical Center is a 406-bed, not-for-profit hospital
dedicated to providing outstanding medical care to the residents of Yuma
and the surrounding communities in southwestern Arizona. The YRMC team
includes 2,400 employees, 400 medical practitioners, and hundreds of
volunteers who work closely together to create a welcoming, caring, and
compassionate environment for patients and their families. For more
information visit www.yumaregional.org.
About Vocera
The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve
the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling
hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In
2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way
care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading
platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,700
facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,500 hospitals and healthcare
facilities, have selected our solutions for team members to text
securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable
Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 140 clinical
and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff
response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In
addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care
facilities, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more.
Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move
and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or
information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most
Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com,
and follow @VoceraComm
on Twitter.
Vocera® and the Vocera logo are
trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United
States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this
release are the property of their respective owners.
Contacts
Vocera Communications, Inc.
Shanna Hearon, 669-999-3368