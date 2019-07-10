SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced the hiring of Zachary Reif as Principal in the Sales and Use Tax practice. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Reif brings more than 20 years of experience in sales and use tax consulting services to his new role.
“Zachary Reif’s proven leadership and deep understanding of sales and use tax laws and regulations, particularly his expertise in audit defense and refund identification, will provide valuable solutions to the tax challenges our clients face,” said Ryan President of U.S. Operations, Damon Chronis. “We are excited to have him join Ryan. His leadership will play a pivotal role in the continued growth of our Sales and Use Tax practice.”
Prior to joining Ryan, Reif served as vice president of DuCharme, McMillen & Associates where he led a team responsible for sales and use tax services and business development activities across the Western United States.
Reif holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and finance from Indiana University and is an active participant in the Institute for Professionals in Taxation.
About Ryan
Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a seven-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,500 professionals and associates serves over 14,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.
